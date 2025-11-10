Jill Halfpenny’s thriller The Feud lands on Netflix after ‘dividing fans’ on Channel 5

The Feud is the latest twisty Channel 5 thriller to make its way onto Netflix this November. And it’s already got viewers hooked.

Billed as “a story of obsession, paranoia and fear”, it brings together two familiar faces from the small screen, Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones.

If you love a gloriously over-the-top C5 drama, you’re in for a treat. Jill and Rupert previously shared the screen in The Drowning – still available on Channel5.com. And now they’re back for another nail-biting ride.

Following in the footsteps of The Au Pair and The Wives, The Feud boasts a cool cast and a delightfully wild plot. Here’s the full rundown on Channel 5’s The Feud – from the storyline and episodes to the cast and when to catch it on Netflix.

Ray Fearon and Amy Nuttall as Alan and Sonia Spence in The Feud (Credit: Channel 5)

What is the plot of The Feud from Channel 5?

Middle-aged married couple Emma and John Barnett, along with their daughter Beth, appear to live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. Of course, this is a TV show we’re talking about so their peaceful existence is about to be ruined.

Emma and John are close friends with their neighbours Sonia and Alan on one side, and generally humour older couple, Derek and Barbara, on the other.

However, when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, these friendships prove to be less stable that they all thought.

A C5 synopsis tells us: “As objections to Emma’s plans are raised, life-threatening secrets start rising to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear.”

When does The Feud drop on Netflix? How can I watch it?

The Feud is available on Netflix from Sunday, November 9, 2025. Having originally debuted on Channel 5 this year on Monday, April 14.

The first three episodes were stripped across the week, with the final three airing in the same format the following week.

All six episodes drop as a boxset on Netflix. You can also access the boxset on 5 and Channel5.com if you aren’t a Netflix subscriber.

Tessa Peake-Jones and James Fleet as Barbara and Derek Abshire (Credit: Channel 5)

Who’s in the cast?

The cast of The Feud is pretty impressive to say the least.

Jill Halfpenny portrays Emma Barnett, whose dreams of an extension cause havoc. Of course, Jill has previously starred in the C5 original thrillers The Cuckoo, The Drowning, and The Holiday. You most likely know her for playing Kate Mitchell in EastEnders, Izzie Redpath in Waterloo Road, and Jennifer Robertson in Liar.

Rupert Penry-Jones portrays Emma’s husband John. Rupert is famous for his roles in Spooks, The Strain, Silk, and Whitechapel.

Former Emmerdale actress Amy Nuttall, who recently popped up in Silent Witness and Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, plays Sonia Spence.

Ray Fearon – aka Nathan Harding in Coronation Street – plays her husband Alan Spence.

Grantchester star and Only Fools and Horses legend Tessa Peake-Jones plays Barbara Abshire, while The Vicar of Dibley’s James Fleet portrays her husband Derek.

Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb stars as Emma’s dad Terry, Ridley’s Megan Trower will play Beth Barnett, Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell stars as PC Gallagher, and Holby City’s Alex Macqueen will play oddball neighbour Nick.

Lastly, former Coronation Street Chris Gascoyne will portray Lee the builder. It’s his first TV role since leaving the ITV soap in 2023.

How many episodes is The Feud?

The Feud has six episodes in total, each lasting approximately an hour, with ad breaks factored in.

While Channel 5 viewers had to watch the series in the old linear fashion, Netflix viewers can stream all in one go.

Former Corrie star Chris Gascoyne plays gruff builder Lee in his first role since leaving the soap (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is The Feud set?

Filming for The Feud kicked off in Newcastle back in May 2024. A fitting choice for lead star Jill Halfpenny, who grew up nearby.

Speaking about shooting in her home patch, Jill revealed: “The courtroom scenes were fun, although it was boiling hot and we were dying from the heat that day. We had freakishly good weather in Newcastle for the whole of The Feud’s shoot.”

Co-star Ray Fearon also shared fond memories of the production, adding: “Rupert Penry-Jones and I worked together on the TV series Silk and with the Royal Shakespeare Company. We have a lot of great memories – and a lot of great memories of Newcastle, because years ago we worked there for quite a while.”

The Feud is available on Netflix from Sunday, November 9, 2025 and you can also watch on 5 and Channel5.com for free.

