Channel 5 viewers were left bemused and bewildered by plot holes in The Feud ending on Wednesday (April 24) evening.

The conclusion of the six-part TV drama starring Jill Halfpenny was likened to “a cheese dream” by baffled observers – with one social media user also describing the final episode as “torture”.

And while dedicated watchers discovered which of Shelbury Drive’s residents was a murderer, it seems some would’ve preferred Channel 5 to “do better” with drama production.

John Bartlett (played Rupert Penry-Jones) found himself released from custody very swiftly (Credit: Channel 5)

The Feud ending slammed

One user on X moaned after the credits rolled: “Just finished watching The Feud on Channel 5… oh [blank] off! Yet another series with a crap ending! Do writers run out of ideas?! #thefeud #channel5.”

To which someone else concurred in their reply: “Terrible ending. This last episode seemed rushed.”

Two aspects of episode 6’s plot that particularly exasperated viewers concerned how a property was put up for sale on the same day it was a crime scene for a bloody killing, and how John Bartlett (played by Rupert Penry-Jones) was released from custody so rapidly after being arrested for murder.

As one viewer put it on X: “This is torture. I am never watching another Channel 5 drama.”

“This storyline is absolutely ridiculous. The timeline is farcical,” seethed another.

Amy Nuttall in character as Sonia Spence (Credit: Channel 5)

‘Never watched anything so ridiculous in my life’

Other incredulous viewers of the series also starring the likes of Larry Lamb, Amy Nuttall, Tessa Peake-Jones, and Chris Gascoyne dismissed the ending as bizarre.

“It was like a cheese dream at the end #thefeud,” one X user typed.

A second claimed: “#thefeud never watched anything so ridiculous in my life.”

“What an absolute [blank] show of a programme The Feud tuned out to be,” another fumed. “Channel 5 if this is where you invest your money, do better and make it bloody believable.”

Chris Gascoyne played builder Lee Hatby in The Feud (Credit: Channel 5)

A fourth reflected: “Ive slept on it…and nope still dont understand what the feck it was all about… there must be a surprise episode coming on to explain all the plot holes #thefeud

And a fifth assessed what they’d been watching: “What a pile of [blank] #thefeud.”

However, not everyone loathed what played out on their screens.

Barbara Abshire was played by Tessa Peake-Jones (Credit: Channel 5)

Someone else settled on: “#TheFeud Started off very promising, went on for too long, and then left a number of questions unanswered. Not forgetting that several bits of the storyline were, well, quite frankly, ridiculous. Such a pity as the cast were great.”

