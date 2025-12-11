After the Flood releases first look photos for series 2 as Jill Halfpenny joins the cast

After the Flood is officially returning to ITV in 2026, and the broadcaster has dropped the first-look images – including a glimpse of new cast member Jill Halfpenny joining the drama.

The first series, which aired in 2024, followed Sophie Rundle’s PC Jo Marshall as she investigated a mysterious body found in the wake of a catastrophic flood. What began as a routine inquiry spiralled into a dangerous hunt for the truth, with Jo uncovering that her trusted boss, Sergeant Mackie, was deeply involved in local corruption. Even more devastating was the realisation that her own boyfriend had been dragged into Mackie’s criminal web.

Series 2 picks up in the aftermath of those revelations, with Jo dealing with the fallout while new threats and mysteries loom. Here’s what to expect from the next chapter – including details on the plot, returning cast, newcomers, episode count, and when the new series begins.

Jill Halfpenny, seen here with Sophie Rundle, joins the cast of After the Flood series 2 (Credit: ITV)

What’s the plot of After the Flood series 2?

In series 2 of After the Flood, PC Jo Marshall must navigate the changing landscape of her town. The first look pictures show the underlying tensions between the corrupt Sergeant Mackie and his former ally Jack Radcliffe. We also see a warm mother-daughter moment between Molly and Jo Marshall.

Another picture shows the budding partnership between newcomer DS Sam Bradley and Jo Marshall. They work together to investigate the mysterious murders taking place in Waterside…

A synopsis of the second series says: “The new episodes find newly-promoted detective Jo Marshall on the trail of a baffling new murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances.

“Jo’s race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town’s police force – and her own family – for decades.”

Corrupt Sergeant Mackie and his former ally Jack Radcliffe (Credit: ITV)

Where was it filmed?

After the Flood series 2 was, like the first series, filmed across the North West. After the Flood series 1 saw a Yorkshire town facing disaster following a flash flood.

It was set in the fictional town of Waterside in Yorkshire, but filming actually took place across Greater Manchester and in the Peak District. The historic Derbyshire market town of Glossop actually posed as Waterside, with a recently closed NatWest providing the exterior for Waterside Police Station. The streets of Old Glossop became flowing rivers for the flooding scenes, while sandbags were used to protect the real homes from water damage.

When is the start date?

ITV drama After the Flood returns to ITV and STV with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player, and BritBox in North America in 2026.

Although we don’t have an exact start date, we’re pretty confident it will be in the first quarter of the year.

Lorraine Ashbourne and Sophie Rundle as Molly and Jo Marshall in After the Flood S2 (Credit: ITV)

Who’s returns in the cast?

First of all, Sophie Rundle returns as Jo Marshall in After the Flood series 2. The Buckinghamshire-born actress, 37, is also known for playing Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack, and Ada Thorne in Peaky Blinders.

Lorraine Ashbourne reprises her role as Jo’s mum Molly. She recently kicked-ass as the drummer in Riot Women, but is also known for her roles in Alma’s Not Normal, Sherwood, and Bridgerton.

Nicholas Gleaves will once again play corrupt Sergeant Phil Mackie. He also recently appeared in Riot Women. The actor is famous for his roles in The Crown, The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Silent Witness, Bodyguard, The Chase, and Playing the Field. Corrie fans will know him as Duncan Radfield in Coronation Street, a role he played between 2018 and 2019. The actor is also known for portraying DS Andy Roper in Scott & Bailey, in which he starred opposite his real life wife Lesley Sharp.

Philip Glenister returns as Jack Radcliffe. He’s famous for his roles in Clocking Off, Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes, Roger Roger, and Mad Dogs. He recently played Arthur Wakefield in Bergerac.

Lastly, Matt Stokoe – Sophie Rundle’s fiancé in real life – returns as Jo’s husband, Pat Holman. He’s best known for playing Raoul Moat in The Hunt For Raoul Moat, and for his roles in The Bodyguard, Jamestown, The Musketeers, The Village, and Misfits.

Also returning in After the Flood series 2 are:

The Responder’s Faye McKeever as Kelly Kamali.

Ridley’s George Bukhari as Keith Kamali.

Newcomer Maui Connock as Kelly and Keith’s daughter, Sophie Kamali.

House of the Dragon’s Tripti Tripuraneni as PC Deepa Das.

You Don’t Know Me’s Heider Ali as DS Babak.

Gentleman Jack’s Leo Flanagan as Finn.

The Sandman’s Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie.

Sophie Rundle returns as PC Jo Marshall in After the Flood series 2 (Credit: ITV)

Who is new in the cast of After the Flood series 2?

There are some pretty special famous faces joining the cast of After the Flood series 2, not least Alun Armstrong who joins the cast as Alan Benson. Alun will be reuniting with his Sherwood co-star Lorraine Ashbourne in the ITV drama. Of course, he’s also known for his roles in Breeders, Frontier, and New Tricks.

Jill Halfpenny will play Jo’s new colleague DS Sam Bradley. After leaving EastEnders in 2005, having played Kate Mitchell for three years, she went on to portray Izzie Redpath in Waterloo Road. Jill has since carved herself a niche in twisty thriller including The Feud, The Drowning, The Red King, and Liar. You’ll also recognise her from new thriller Girl Taken as it launches on Paramount.

Ian Puleston-Davies will play Tony Rower. Best known for portraying Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street, he’s also famous for his roles in Pennyworth, Waterloo Road, Marcella, Tin Star, and D.I. Ray.

Matthew McNulty is Xav Palmer in the cast of After the Flood series 2. He’s appeared in The Jetty, The Rising, Domina, The Terror, The Bay, The Paradise, Misfits, and Versailles.

Also joining the cast is:

The Night Manager’s Anil Desai as DCI Balsara.

Doctor Who’s Steph De Whalley as Harriet Benson.

Showtrial’s Nathalie Armin as Layal.

Sister Boniface Mysteries’ Tony Marshall as Fraser Tempest.

The Bank of Dave’s Roger Morlidge as Geoff Dixon.

Homes Fires’ Oliver Nelson as Declan Rower.

Coronation Street’s Jenny Platt as Donna Rower.

Newcomer Lola Brown as Izza.

How many episodes is it?

After the Flood returns as a six-part run, with each instalment clocking in at around an hour including ads.

The thriller comes from BAFTA-nominated writer and actor Mick Ford, who created, wrote and executive produced the series. He’s joined this time by episode writers Joe Forrest and Maxine Alderton, ensuring the new season has plenty of fresh perspective alongside Ford’s signature tension and character-driven twists.

After the Flood series 1 is currently available to watch on ITVX. Series 2 is coming in 2026.

