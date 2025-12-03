New thriller Girl Taken is a ‘provocative’ and ‘dark’ psychological drama on Paramount+

Girl Taken is shaping up to be one of Paramount+’s most gripping new offerings – a “raw and emotionally charged” thriller adapted from Hollie Overton’s bestselling novel Baby Doll.

Hot on the heels of this year’s Little Disasters and The Crow Girl, the series promises a tense psychological drama centred on a child abduction and the devastating fallout that follows. And with Jill Halfpenny leading the cast, viewers can expect a powerhouse performance; she’s no stranger to dark, twisty storylines thanks to her string of recent Channel 5 thrillers.

So what’s Girl Taken all about, who else joins the cast, when does it land on Paramount+, and how many episodes are we getting? Here’s everything we know so far…

Alfie Allen stars in Girl Taken on Paramount+ (Credit: Daemian Smith and Christine Suarez)

What is the plot of Girl Taken on Paramount+?

Girl Taken follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby. Their seemingly perfect lives are shattered when 17-year-old Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town. The culprit? Their beloved local teacher Rick Hansen, a beloved pillar of the community.

Tragically, Lily spends years of abuse in captivity, but eventually manages to escape after five years. She returns as a grown woman with a horrifying tale of abuse and terror whilst locked in a cellar. However, she discovers that freedom brings its own challenges… And her nightmare is far from over.

A synopsis tells us: “The world she longed to return to has moved on without her. As Abby, Lily and their mother Eve struggle to rebuild their family, they must confront the lasting damage – as well as the terrifying reality that Rick is still out there. He is determined to control the narrative and evade justice.

“Raw and emotionally charged, Girl Taken is a gripping exploration of trauma, resilience, sisterhood, and the high cost of reclaiming one’s life. […] It’s a tense, provocative, and ultimately empowering story about two young women whose lives are irreparably changed by a terrible crime — and how they find the strength to move on. Crime stories don’t always end when the case is solved; this is an exploration of what comes next.”

‘This isn’t a fairy tale’

Paramount+ tells us: “Full of shock twists and thrilling suspense, Girl Taken is a story that honours the truth of people who have found themselves thrust into the deep end of just how dangerous this world can be. That kind of trauma doesn’t have a clear perimeter, it changes shape, sometimes taking on forms we could never have foreseen. We can’t just move on, escaping captivity is just the beginning…”

The continue: “This isn’t a fairy tale. Healing is messy, painful, and far from guaranteed. But, through the bond between two young women and their mother, the series reveals how strength can grow in even the most fractured spaces.”

Real life sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans will play twins in the thriller (Credit: Michael Shelford/Faye Thomas)

How many episodes is Girl Taken Paramount+?

The new Paramount+ thriller is six parts. Each episode will be approximately an hour long.

We’re not yet sure if the series will drop as a boxset, or weekly episodes. But watch this space for more info.

Is it based on a book?

The six-parter is based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton. In fact, when the series was first announced, it had the working title Baby Doll. The thriller was a Sunday Times bestseller and a Richard and Judy Book Club Pick.

A description of the bestselling books says: “You’ve been held captive in one room. You’ve been mentally and physically abused every day since you were 16 years old. Then, one night, you realise your captor has left the door to your cell unlocked. For the first time in eight years you’re free. This is what happens next.”

The Daily Express called it a “compelling psychological thriller”, while Woman’s Own said it was “riveting from the first line”.

Meanwhile, Glamour said: “A gripping page-turner that will make you think about what it means to be free.”

The 400 page book was first published in 2016. The series has been adapted for screen by David Turpin (The Ex Wife, The Cuckoo), Suzanne Cowie (The Serial Killer’s Wife, The Good Ship Murder), and Nessah Muthy (The Ex Wife, Grantchester). So we know we’re in good hands!

Virdee star Vikash Bhai will play a pivotal role (Credit: Faye Thomas)

How can I watch it? When’s the start date?

Cast and crew started filming Girl Taken in 2025, and the start date is coming soon. We’re expecting it to land early in 2026.

When ready, the series will be available exclusively on Paramount+ UK & Ireland as well as all other Paramount+ international territories.

Girl Taken on Paramount+ is ‘thrilling, emotionally rich storytelling’

Paramount+’s Deputy Chief Content Officer Sebastian Cardwell, who commissioned the series, said: “Girl Taken is the kind of thrilling, emotionally rich storytelling we’re proud to champion on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. With a brilliant creative team and a gripping narrative at its heart, this series is set to be a standout addition to our original drama slate.”

On the announcement, Clapperboard’s Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, added: “We are hugely proud to be bringing Hollie Overton’s original, compelling and successful novel Girl Taken to screen.

“Its dark psychological storytelling, full of twists and turns, keeps us on the edge of our seats throughout. This is Clapperboard’s first global Paramount+ collaboration and we could not be more excited.”

Niamh Walsh, seen here in Wreck series 2, will play a sadist’s wife in Girl Taken (Credit: BBC/Euston Films/Peter Marley)

Who’s in the cast of Girl Taken Paramount+?

Jill Halfpenny heads up the cast of Girl Taken on Paramount+, stepping into the role of Eve Riser – mum to Lily and Abby. Viewers will know Jill from her early days in Byker Grove, Coronation Street and EastEnders. And more recently from her run of Channel 5 thrillers including The Drowning, The Holiday, The Cuckoo and The Feud. Alfie Allen takes on the role of Rick Hansen, the “sadistic monster” who abducts Lily. Alfie shot to international fame as the ill-fated Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. She has since impressed in SAS Rogue Heroes and Safe Harbor. Real-life sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans play Lily and Abby. Tallulah, 26, has almost two decades of on-screen experience, with roles in films as well as TV credits such as White Lines (as Jenny Walker), The Full Monty (as Lucy Warner) and Ellis (as Carrie Booth). Delphi, meanwhile, makes her screen debut in the series. The supporting cast includes: • Virdee star Vikash Bhai as Detective Sergeant Tommy Shah

• Holby City’s Niamh Walsh as Zoe Hansen, Rick’s fiercely loyal wife

• This Town actor Levi Brown as Wes Bartlett, Lily’s high school boyfriend

• Coronation Street’s Victoria Ekanoye as DC Rachel Brenton

• Beyond Paradise star Holly Atkins as prison guard Melanie

• Everything Now actor Kiran Krishnakumar

Baby Doll will be available exclusively on Paramount+ UK & Ireland in early 2026.

