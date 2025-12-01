Midsomer Murders series 24 release date upsets loyal fans who rage ITV doesn’t ‘care’ about viewers

Midsomer Murders devotees are at the end of their tether, and honestly, who can blame them? Series 25 is about to debut in the US while UK viewers are still twiddling their thumbs waiting for series 24 – the one we should have had ages ago. So what on earth is going on?

Acorn TV confirmed this week that the iconic cosy-crime favourite will be back on Monday December 8, 2025, streaming exclusively in the US and Canada. Lovely for them… less lovely for the fans here at home, where the drama is filmed, set, and adored.

It’s left plenty of viewers wondering why the show keeps turning up overseas before it reaches its British audience. And why the gap between episodes feels longer every year. Below, we break down what’s happening with Midsomer Murders series 24, when it’s likely to arrive on ITV, and why that wait keeps stretching on.

When is Midsomer Murders series 24 on ITV?

Midsomer Murders fans – and there are millions of you – can FINALLY expect some new episodes after quite the wait. Series 24 will be arriving on ITV in late December 2025 or early January 2026.

The first two episodes of the four-part feature length series are entitled Book of Dead, and The Devil’s Work. In Book of the dead, expect to see guest stars including Shaun Dooley, Rhashan Stone, Omid Djalili, and Jon Culshaw. Also Oliver Dimsdale, Selina Cadell, and Sally Lindsay.

The Devil’s Work guest stars Alex Macqueen, Peter Serafinowicz, Ginny Holder, and Verity Marshall.

This comes after at least a year of sporadic episodes. Series 23 of Midsomer Murders started in April 2024 with a rather bonkers episode called The Blacktrees Prophecy. But it then disappeared for three months. The next episode, entitled The Debt of Lies, arrived in July 2024.

After facing a backlash, a spokesperson for ITV explained at the time that they no longer show the series every week. They said: “We only ever had one episode of Midsomer Murders scheduled as they are standalone stories and there’ll be more episodes in the coming months.”

Episode 3, A Grain of Truth, followed in July 2024, with the series 23 finale Dressed to Kill airing in November. So it’s been more than a year since ITV shared new episodes of Midsomer Murders. The wait has clearly been taking its toll on loyal fans, with some even jumping to the conclusion the show has been axed.

Why does Midsomer Murders air in US before the UK?

Midsomer Murders fans were peeved recently when Acorn TV – AMC Networks’ leading streamer for international crime dramas and murder mysteries – teased the return of Midsomer Murders with series 25. But it will premiere exclusively in the US and Canada on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The streaming service said: “Additional episodes will premiere weekly on the platform. Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this deliciously sinister series.”

So why are American viewers able to watch a series ahead of the UK? Sadly for UK residents, Midsomer Murders airs on Acorn TV first because the streaming service has an exclusive deal to air it in the US and Canada. Acorn TV, which focuses on British programming, acquired the rights from distributor All3Media International. It is now the primary outlet for new seasons of the show.

Midsomer Murders fans ‘still waiting for series 24 to come to the UK’

It’s no wonder UK-based Midsomer Murders devotees are feeling ever so slightly murderous themselves at the thought of another series heading to Acorn TV before it lands on ITV.

Plenty of “loyal fans” flocked to social media to vent about the wait. After Acorn TV unveiled its series 25 release date, one furious viewer barked: “We want series 24 in the UK first!”

Another echoed the sentiment: “Still waiting for series 24 to come to the UK!”

“What about us loyal watchers in the UK then?” another raged, while others accused ITV of simply “not caring”.

Of course, long-time ITV viewers know this isn’t a one-off. Grantchester has followed a similar pattern over the years.

ITV responds to backlash

Responding to the backlash, ITV attempted to calm the waters.

They told frustrated fans: “I understand you wish to have season 24 of Midsomer Murders on ITV as it’s your favourite show. We appreciate you love this show, and I will be sure to pass on your comments.

“Fingers crossed we will be able to obtain the rights and licensing for the season for you to enjoy viewing in the future.”

Midsomer Murders series 24 will start on ITV at the end of 2025/early 2026.

