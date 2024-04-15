Midsomer Murder viewers baffled as TV show returns with ‘absolutely bonkers’ episode: ‘Possibly the worst I’ve ever seen’

Midsomer Murders returned with series 23 last weekend, and perhaps its most “bonkers” plot yet – according to viewers anyway!

The long-running detective show came back on Sunday (April 14, 2024), and DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter investigated yet another puzzling crime in the idyllic Midsomer county.

The case involved doomsday prepper and village GP Warren Kaine, who was found dead in his bomb-proof forest shelter. But who killed him and why? It had to be seen to be believed!

***Warning: possible spoilers from Midsomer Murders series 23 episode 1 ahead***

What was the plot of Midsomer Murders: The Blacktrees Prophesy?

Series 23 of the detective series based on the novels by Caroline Graham saw Inspector Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) deep in Blacktrees Forest investigating another baffling murder.

The victim, Warren Kaine, was an extremely paranoid man obsessed with doomsday. However, after building a bombproof shelter, he was soon found dead in it.

After rushing to his shelter in the belief that missiles were about to rain down on him, he sunk a glass of his emergency supply of whisky. Unbeknownst to him, it had been drugged, as well as the oxygen to his hideaway cut.

Tragically, Warren died in the very building he had hoped would save him. But was the murderer one of the other survivalists in the village?

When Warren’s body was found, Barnaby subsequently unraveled a dark conspiracy which revealed how far people would go to escape the end of the world…

Midsomer Murders series 23: What did viewers think of the episode?

It’s clear that many ITV viewers thought the episode entitled The Blacktrees Prophesy was a step TOO far.

One fan of the show wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The new episode of #MidsomerMurders was absolutely bonkers…”

Another added: “Who writes this increasingly bizarre stuff? How can the actors keep straight faces?”

A third agreed, typing: “What on earth have the writers of #midsomermurders been taking this week? Stories get more and more bizarre by each episode. Just keep it simple.”

Another simply asked “what on earth??!!!”, while one more lamented: “I remember when Midsomer Murders was good.”

There were others who blasted the series for hitting rock bottom. One said: “Possibly the worst #midsomermurders I’ve ever seen. And let’s face it, it’s been dire for many seasons now.”

The unusual episode of Midsomer Murders, the first of series 23, did have some fans though. One wrote: “Good one tonight. Made my weekend, seeing as the football ruined it.”

Another said: “Great episode. Really enjoyed that.” One more wrote: “It might be a load of rubbish for some but, for me, it’s two hours of pure escapism and I love it!”

Midsomer Murders replaced by Red Eye on ITV

Other viewers were furious when the episode ended with the annoucement that the series would NOT continue next week (Sunday, April 21, 2024).

Instead of episode 2 of series 23, ITV will kick off its new thriller Red Eye starring Richard Armitage.

One fan fumed: “ITV using it again as a random filler. It’s so frustrating.”

Another said: “So what’s happening next week then they’re advertising something else at 9pm?”

A third slammed the broadcaster, typing: “It’s obvious @ITV doesn’t give a fudge about #midsomermurders now and are just using it as a constant random filler for all their other promoted shows. Makes you wonder if they will bother making it for much longer.”

“As much as I’m looking forward to #RedEye, I would much rather have a whole series of #MidsomerMurders first,” commented another.

Midsomer Murders series 23 continues later in 2024. The Blacktrees Prophesy is currently available to watch on ITVX.

