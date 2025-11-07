The Madame Blanc Mysteries ‘gift’ fans with a Christmas special in 2025 and Jean’s ‘most perilous challenge yet’

Fans of The Madame Blanc Mysteries are in for a treat this festive season, as the cosiest of cosy crimes is returning with a Christmas special that promises to be a true “gift” for viewers.

Acorn TV and Channel 5 have confirmed that Sainte Victoire will once again be sparkling with intrigue and charm this December. And they’ve even teased a few famous faces joining the sleuthing fun.

Here’s the lowdown on the upcoming episode, from its glittering cast guest stars to how and when you can tune in for this festive mystery.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries gang return in the Christmas special 2025 (Credit: Channel 5/Acorn TV)

Is there a Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special 2025?

Fans of The Madame Blanc Mysteries have good reason to be overjoyed as Acorn TV and Channel 5 have confirmed there WILL be a Christmas Special in 2025.

They announced the news on their official Instagram account. The post read: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and we have an early gift from Sainte Victoire – a sneak peek at our extra special feature-length Christmas special.”

In addition to four seasons, there have been three Christmas specials so far, going out in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Each one has run for 50 to 60 minutes.

However, the upcoming episode will be feature-length, so we’re expecting it to be around half an hour.

Kacey Ainsworth guest stars in the festive special (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

What’s the plot of the festive episode?

The extra-long festive instalment reunites our fan favourites Jean, Dom, Judith and Jeremy.

They attend an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean is authenticating a newly acquired treasure only to discover a ticking bomb hidden inside.

Yikes.

With just 90 minutes until detonation, and the museum sealed shut, this is Jean’s “most perilous challenge yet”. Can she save the day?

Of course she can!

John Thomson will also star in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2025 (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

Who guest stars in the 2025 festive show?

Sally Lindsay and Steve Edge return as leading characters – and lovers – Jean and Dom. They’ll be joined by returning Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith, who play Judith and Jeremy.

Alex Gaoumon will also be returning as Caron, alongside Sue Vincent’s Gloria, and Tony Robinson’s Uncle Patrick.

And this year, they’ll be joined by some very famous faces from the world or soaps and beyond.

John Thomson joins the cast of the festive episode. He made his name playing multiple characters on sketch show The Fast Show, and went on to portray Pete Gifford in Cold Feet. Soap fans will know him for portraying Jesse Chadwick in Corrie, a role he played on and off between 2008 and 2024.

Kacey Ainsworth will also appear. She is famous for playing Little Mo in EastEnders between 2000 and 2006, who had one of the most memorable storylines of all time. She now appears in Grantchester.

Raji James, star of EastEnders, Hollyoaks, and The Bill, will also appear, alongside Manjinder Virk. Manjinder is known for Trigger Point, Midsomer Murders, and Virdee.

Raji James and Manjinder Virk in Madame Blanc Mysteries (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

When does The Madame Blanc Christmas Special 2025 air?

The Madame Blanc Christmas Special will be coming to Channel 5 and Acorn TV this festive season.

All precious series are now available to watch on Channel5.com.

‘A Christmas telly highlight!’

Fans were thrilled to learn that The Madame Blanc Mysteries will be back for a 2025 Christmas special – and they didn’t hold back their excitement.

One viewer declared it was “one of the best Christmas gifts we can receive,” while another gushed: “Love the show and charming characters.”

A third fan shared: “Got every faith in Jean to save the day. Looking forward to the Christmas special. Madame Blanc is a brilliant series with a fabulous cast.”

Others hailed the upcoming festive episode as a “Christmas telly highlight,” with one devoted viewer summing it up perfectly: “Love this show sooooooo much.”

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2025 will air during the festive period.

