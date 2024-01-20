Actor Sally Lindsay currently stars in The Madame Blanc Mysteries as Jean White, however, her resume of major roles dates back quite some time.

Becoming a household name after portraying Shelley Unwin in the popular ITV soap Coronation Street, Sally has remained booked and busy since leaving the show.

But what else has Sally been up to? Is she married? Does she have kids? Is she related to any other actors? Here’s everything you need to know about the talented actor who’s on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (January 20)…

How old is Sally Lindsay?

Born on July 8, 1973, in Stockport, Cheshire, Sally is currently 50 years old.

Where does Sally Lindsay live?

During an appearance on the gameshow Through the Keyhole in December 2018, Sally revealed that she lived in Heaton Mersey, a suburb located in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Who is Sally Lindsay married to?

Sally is married to former British drummer Steve White. The pair tied the knot in 2013.

“The service was perfect – personal but simple, emotional and heartfelt, which is what we wanted it to be,” Steve told Hello! in December 2013.

Sally said: “Some girls have been planning their wedding day since they were six, but I was never one of them. And to be honest, I never thought I’d have kids. Because of the career I’d chosen, I never thought it would be possible. And then I met Steve,” she continued.

As a drummer, Steve started playing the instrument when he was just 11 years old. When he was 17, his career took off, playing for music legend Paul Weller and his band The Style Council.

Three years later, in 1985, Steve became the youngest drummer ever on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium at just age 20.

Does Sally Lindsay have twins?

Yes. Sally has twin sons, Louie and Victor, with her husband, Steve. She gave birth in September 2010.

The twins are not identical.

Sally and husband Steve are parents to twin sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who did Sally Lindsay play in Coronation Street?

Sally Lindsay played Shelley Unwin in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. Her character was the daughter of Bev Unwin, who was portrayed by Susie Blake.

At the 2005 British Soap Awards, Sally earned herself a nomination in the category of Best Actress.

When was Sally Lindsay in Coronation Street?

Sally’s role as Shelley started in 2001. She first appeared on the soap on May 9, 2001, during episode 5,034.

Her last appearance took place on September 29, 2006, during episode 6,390.

While Sally hasn’t returned to the soap since her final episode, she isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“I’d love to come back to it in years to come. Betty Driver [Betty Williams] didn’t join until she was 58 so there’s plenty of time I love Corrie – always have, always will,” she told Inside Soap Magazine in 2015.

“Corrie was the best training course of my life,” Sally continued. “I learned everything there – everything. I had to learn lines quickly and because everything turns over so rapidly, you learn to trust your instincts while working with brilliant actors like William Roache. He’s amazing. He never forgets his lines or was late on set. You look up to people like that.”

What has Sally Lindsay been in?

Since leaving Corrie, Sally has been busy with various television roles.

In 2010, she starred as Paula Appleton in the comedy sketch show Scallywagga. From 2011 to 2014, she became a regular panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She played Alison Bailey in Scott & Bailey for five years and Lisa Johnson in all 53 episodes of Mount Pleasant. Sally also appeared in Still Open All Hours as Kath Agnew.

Her most recent role in The Madame Blanc Mysteries sees Sally play the lead role of Jean White.

Outside of television, Sally has numerous theatre credits under her belt, some include playing Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, Helen in A Taste of Honey and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

Is Sally Lindsay the host of Pointless?

Sally co-hosted the popular game show Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong for 11 episodes from September until October 2022.

Sally was a co-presenter on the game show Pointless (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Are Sally Lindsay and Jo Joyner related?

No. Sally and former EastEnders star Jo Joyner are not related. While fans believe they look alike, the talented actors are just good friends.

The pair got to work together for the first time in the BBC One drama Ordinary Lies and later on again in Mount Pleasant.

“For years Jo and I have been going for the same parts, but it was so good to finally work with her on Ordinary Lies,” Sally told What’s on TV in 2016. “She said she’d love to be on a show like Mount Pleasant and then when I heard she was joining the show I couldn’t believe it!”

What did Sally Lindsay and Nigel Harvers work on together?

In 2009, Sally teamed up with fellow actor Nigel Havers to host the mini-series Posh Hotels with Sally & Nigel where the pair visited some of the UK’s poshest hotels.

What has Sally Lindsay written?

In addition to acting and presenting, Sally is also a writer. According to her IMDb page, she wrote one episode of Little Crackers in 2011 and 26 episodes of the TV series Scott & Bailey.

Her most recent work as a writer includes The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which she currently stars in and is the executive producer.

Can Sally Lindsay sing?

Yes. Sally Lindsay can sing.

Before launching herself as a huge soap star, Sally made her television debut at age seven when her school choir, the St Winifred’s School Choir, released the single There’s No One Quite Like Grandma in 1980. The song was performed during a taping of Top of the Pops and reached the No. 1 spot on the UK singles chart.

Sally has since continued to show off her singing talents. In 2002, she took part in the celebrity diva special of Stars In Their Eyes as Dolly Parton. In 2017, Sally also participated in Comic Relief’s Let’s Sing and Dance.

What is Sally Lindsay’s net worth?

According to LADbible in 2022, Sally is worth an impressive $3-5 million (£2.3- 3.9 million).

Read more: Suranne Jones holidays with former Coronation Street co-stars Sally Lindsay and Jennifer James

Catch Sally on James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV1 at 9.30 on Saturday January 20.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.