Suranne Jones holidays with former Coronation Street co-stars Sally Lindsay and Jennifer James

Former Coronation Street stars Suranne Jones, Jennifer James and Sally Lindsay have headed off for a weekend break together. Suranne has shared photos of their reunion and fans are thrilled by them.

In fact, they loved seeing the three women together so much, they’ve begged them to work together again.

But could a Corrie return be on the cards?

Sally and Jennifer didn’t get on on screen! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Suranne Jones shares pic with Coronation Street co-stars

Delighting her 511k followers on Instagram, Karen McDonald actress Suranne shared a snap of her, Jennifer and Sally beaming for the camera.

She captioned it: “Karen, Geena and Shelley went on a gals trip… Nearly 25 years on and still as daft!” followed by the hashtag ‘Classic Corrie’.

The three friends looked full of joy at being reunited on their break.

Fellow Corrie co-star Julie Hesmondhalgh was one of the first to comment, saying: “Hayley sends blessings to you all.”

Other fans loved the picture and are very keen to see the three ladies reunited on screen again. Some called for a Coronation Street comeback, others just want them to do anything together at all!

“Need to make a comeback all three of you gems,” said one. Another added: “Isn’t it time for you to do a show together?????”

“[Get] the old gang back to take over Underworld,” suggested one more. Someone else agreed: “I’d love to see this trio on screen again!”

A further suggestion was made as well: “Watching Classic Corrie. Karen was always my fave. You ladies should team up and do a comedy for Friday nights.”Another follower simply wrote: “Elite Corrie.”

Suranne has ruled out a Corrie return (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Will Karen, Shelley and Geena ever return to Corrie?

Sadly for those hoping for a Karen McDonald return, Suranne has ruled out going back to her Corrie days.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday in 2020, the actress said: “I don’t blame a lot of people for taking a break and then going back. It’s a steady job, regular income.

“But I was determined. I felt that if I didn’t make it, I would then go and teach rather than repeat myself back at Corrie.”

However, there is a way Suranne would return – if it was for a Comic Relief sketch.

She previously said: “If it was for a good cause and we were going to raise a lot of money, I’d ­definitely consider it for Comic Relief.”

Sally Lindsay is pretty busy with other projects right now, most recently starring in C5’s The Madame Blanc Mysteries – a series which she also co-wrote – about an antiques dealer solving crimes in the South of France.

However, unlike Suranne Sally hasn’t totally ruled out a return to Corrie.

During an appearance on This Morning in 2019, she said: “Oh gosh, I’d never say never. I loved it – it was brilliant, it still is brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer James’s Geena left in 2001 and hasn’t been seen or mentioned since.

