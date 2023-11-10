Former Coronation Street actress Suranne Jones has joined forces with some co-stars from her Corrie days for a new project.

The Karen McDonald actress shared an image of herself with Jennifer James and Lee Boardman at the couple’s acting school.

Suranne Jones shares pic with former Corrie co-stars

Jennifer and Lee, who played Geena Gregory and Jez Quigley on the cobbles, married in 2001 after meeting on the set of the soap. They have two children together.

They also run an acting academy for children and adults based in Knutsford, Cheshire. It is called Actor Tribe.

Suranne visited the academy last week and has now shared pics of her time there. She held sessions with both the adult and children’s class, in which they were able to share stories and ask her questions.

Suranne also revealed she is a patron of the academy that has been running for 10 years.

Alongside one of the pictures, Suranne wrote: “Love you Jennifer Boardman. Thank you for inviting me to see how Actor Tribe continues to shine. ”

She also shared another snap of herself, Jennifer and Lee laughing together. She captioned that: “The Fabulous duo… my beautiful mates.”

Many of Suranne’s fans agreed they were all indeed beautiful. “Three amazing, beautiful, talented people,” said one.

“Two of my favourite actresses right there,” shared another, while a third commented: “All looking amazing.”

Others called for a “Corrie comeback special”, saying “now that would be amazing!”

Will Suranne Jones ever return to Coronation Street?

Sadly for those hoping for a Karen McDonald return, Suranne has ruled out going back to her Corrie days.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday in 2020, the actress said: “I don’t blame a lot of people for taking a break and then going back. It’s a steady job, regular income.

“But I was determined. I felt that if I didn’t make it, I would then go and teach rather than repeat myself back at Corrie.”

However, there is a way Suranne would return – if it was for a Comic Relief sketch.

She previously said: “If it was for a good cause and we were going to raise a lot of money, I’d ­definitely consider it for Comic Relief.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer James’s Geena left in 2001 and hasn’t been seen or mentioned since. And Lee’s Jez was killed off in 2002 so a return for him is unlikely!

