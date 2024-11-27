Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks is reportedly receiving death threats after having made it through to this season’s quarter-finals.

He said so during an episode of the Staying Relevant podcast. His professional dance partner Jowita Przystal joined him for the recording, standing in for Pete’s usual co-host Sam Thompson.

Sam’s in Australia, hosting ITV spin-off talk show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked and worrying about the fate of 2024 contestant Barry McGuigan.

“Someone actually wished death upon me on the dance floor the other day,” Pete told Jowita. Here’s what we know.

Pete Wicks says he has received a death threat

“Since Strictly, there have been some real crackers,” he said during the podcast episode. He recently made it through to the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-finals after narrowly avoiding a dance-off.

Some viewers, it seems, were upset with the decision.

“Someone actually wished death upon me on the dance floor the other day,” he told Jowita, per Express.

“Really?” she responded, understandably taken aback.

Pete then revealed that a troll had written: “Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he gets booted out and breaks both legs slipping on the floor.”

So, not exactly death, but certainly harm. No one should be wishing for others to be maimed.

Much has been written about the psychological effect of online trolling.

The well-worn idiom, “Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me,” is no more true online than it is in the playground.

The Crown Prosecution Service defines trolling as “a form of baiting online which involves sending abusive and hurtful comments across all social media platforms”.

According to law firm Slater Heelis, keyboard warriors can be found guilty of trolling if prosecuted under the Malicious Communication Act 1988 and the Communications Act 2003.

So, there’s a legal incentive to not be horrible as well as an ethical one.

Pete already apologised for not losing

That someone should find it necessary to apologise for someone else judging them to be worthy of the next stage of a competition is absurd, but that’s what happened.

“I never expected to be anywhere near a quarter-final of this show,” Pete wrote in an impassioned and apologetic Instagram post after the decision.

“The fact that I am is purely down to you at home! I’m not sure why you’re voting but I’m so thankful that you are.

I’m trying my best, we all are

“I have put everything I can into this for the past 3 months, I’ve thrown myself at it and I feel very blessed to be continuing this rollercoaster with Jowita.

“I’m not a dancer, I’m not a performer, I’m just a bloke trying to get a little bit better each week. I wish I could thank every single one of you individually,” he wrote.

“Secondly,” he went on. “Trust me. I know I’m not as good as the rest and I’m sorry for that but I’m trying my best, we all are.”

Pete then explained that he’s “just trying to improve and learn” as he goes.

“No one is more surprised that I’m still here than me,” he added.

Finally, he wrote: “We’re all giving it 100% and no one wants to see any one go home.

“Whatever happens, all 15 of us that started this series of Strictly took a step outside of our comfort zone to try and learn something new and to put on a show. That’s all we wanted to do.”

Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has defended him

New Zealand ballroom dancer Brendan Cole, whose name die-hard Strictly Come Dancing viewers will undoubtedly recognise, came out in support of Pete Wicks, amid the backlash he’s received.

“Let’s face it,” he told us on behalf of Sky Vegas. “He’s definitely not the best. But what he’s lacking in dance ability, he’s making up for it with what the viewers love.”

Which is?

“A little bit of humbleness, a little bit of joking around and a lively story,” Brendan added.

“He has a lovely relationship with his partner [Jowita],” Brendan continued. “He is doing beautiful numbers.

“Whether you liked the tango or not, it was a strong tango for somebody of his ability. If Tasha [Ghouri] had done one like that, you’d have thought it was average, but he’s not Tasha.”

Jowita, meanwhile, posted on Instagram saying Pete “started from 0” and improves each week.

“That’s what Strictly is about,” she wrote. “You’re working really hard, each week you give it all! You deserve to be here. I believed in you since day one!”

She added: “And people believe in you too! I’m so glad they can see what I can see… thank you everyone for all your support.”

