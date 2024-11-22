I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked co-presenter – and erstwhile King of the Jungle – Sam Thompson expressed his concern over Barry McGuigan and his general manner last night, saying the former boxing champ was “missing”.

Barry was miffed following the Dean McCullough’s tea-gate malarkey.

Viewers noticed, calling him “high and mighty” and pointing out that he did actually have a cup of tea himself.

Still, could there be something else on his mind? Sam Thompson seems to think so.

Barry McGuigan on I’m A Celeberity

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Sam, who co-presents the Unpacked spin-off show with fellow camper Joel Dommett, wants someone to put an arm around Barry.

“I worry about Barry,” he said. “The rain won’t help because it does affect some people more.

“I didn’t see him at all this episode and just need someone to put his arm around him.”

Previously, Barry missed out on his luxury item. When he did, viewers flocked to X to express their regret. Some said their hearts ached for him. Others wanted to set up a petition for him to have his luxury item, whatever it may be.

“Heartbroken for Barry not getting his luxury item after opening up about his daughter’s death last night,” one wrote on the platform.

Barry opened up about his daughter’s health battles – and eventual death at the age of 33 – earlier in the week. His honesty and vulnerability left I’m A Celebrity co-host Ant in tears.

Ant recently became a dad for the first time, so Barry’s story hit a little closer to home than it did for some of the rest of us.

First eviction is still over a week away

ITV hasn’t confirmed when the first eviction from the I’m A Celebrity jungle will happen this year.

However, it usually takes place two weeks into the show, meaning it won’t happen until December 1, or thereabouts.

But rules are made to be broken, and in 2024, nothing is as it seems.

During the last week, people have been making various predictions about who will be the first to leave the jungle. Some say it will be Jane Moore.

Before the show launched on November 17, bookies had Danny Jones as a potential winner.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.

