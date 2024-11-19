The new series of I’m A Celebrity is well underway and bookies are already placing odds on who could win.

Many of this year’s campmates are impressing viewers with their jungle antics.

However, others – like Loose Women panellist Jane Moore – are struggling to impress viewers and bookmakers it seems.

Loose Women star Jane is expected to be the first celebrity voted out. (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds

According to BoyleSports, Jane is currently the least-favoured contestant to win, with odds sitting at a staggering 66/1.

So will she be the first campmate out?

Fans of the show have noted that Jane has kept a relatively low profile so far. However, during last night’s episode (November 18), Jane came under fire for appearing to tell Coleen Rooney‘s story on the ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal.

Jane Moore is the bookies’ least favourite to win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Barry on I’m A Celebrity

Meanwhile, former boxing world champion Barry McGuigan has had his odds on winning slashed.

Despite failing to secure any stars in the first jungle challenge, Barry touched viewers’ hearts with an emotional conversation about his late daughter Danika.

Barry’s odds of winning the show have been slashed to 10/1. This marks a big improvement from his initial odds of 16/1.

“Plenty of viewers were knocked out when Barry McGuigan poured his heart out to jungle campmates,” BoyleSports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons explained. “With the weight of public support behind him, we have to believe he could go the distance.”

Amongst the other contestants, McFly star Danny Jones is still the favourite to take home the trophy. With odds of 2/1, he tops the leaderboard.

Influencer GK Barry and WAG Coleen Rooney make up the top three. They have been given odds of 7/2 and 6/1.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall has also been given odds of 8/1.

Rounding out the top five is Love Island star Maura Higgins. Despite not being in the jungle, the reality star is rumoured to be joining the camp as a late arrival.

Due to her large fanbase and reality TV experience, she’s been given odds of 9/1 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Barry and Tulisa have odds of 10/1. Taking up the bottom spots are Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, radio presenter Richard Coles, and DJ Melvin Odoom.

The three contestants have odds of 25/1, 28/1, and 33/1 respectively.

Jane finishes at the bottom of the odds.

I’m A Celebrity continues on November 19 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

