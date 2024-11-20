I’m A Celebrity viewers were emotional last night as Barry McGuigan missed out on getting his luxury item.

It came after Monday’s episode when former boxer Barry broke down in tears over his daughter’s death. Barry’s daughter, Danika, died in 2019 from bowel cancer at the age of just 33.

On Tuesday night’s show (November 20), the campmates had the chance to win their luxury items from home. But Barry and Jane Moore were the only celebs not to receive their items.

Alan and Danny tried to win the campmates their luxury items (Credit: ITV)

Barry McGuigan on I’m A Celebrity

During the ep, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall took on a jungle challenge in a bid to win the luxury packages.

They were told that one at a time, a parcel would appear on the conveyor belt in front of them. Each parcel represented a luxury item for the campmates.

However, they had to answer a question about their campmates correctly to ensure the box didn’t fall off the belt at the end.

They managed to win eight out of the 10 boxes. I’m A Celebrity’s Barry and Loose Women star Jane’s luxury items weren’t won, leaving Danny and Alan feeling gutted.

Barry didn’t get his item (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, the campmates sat around the campfire as they opened their items. Among the items were GK Barry’s dressing gown, Coleen Rooney’s personalised pillow with a family photo on it and Tulisa’s inflatable chair.

However, Barry and Jane watched on without receiving their items.

Aww petition for Barry to have his luxury item please.

Barry praised Danny and Alan and thanked them for trying to win all the items. However, on X, viewers were heartbroken for him and begged bosses to give him the item following his tears this week.

One person said: “Aww petition for Barry to have his luxury item please,” followed by tearful eye emojis.

Jane also didn’t get her item (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “My heart aches for Barry, he’s so wholesome, calling a petition for him to receive his package!!”

Someone else added: “Barry makes my heart ache. He’s such a lovely man. Please give him his gift or I’ll cry.”

Another said: “Heartbroken for Barry not getting his luxury item after opening up about his daughter’s death last night.”

Others were baffled over the stars getting their items just days in. One said: “Why are they getting luxury items? Seems a bit ridiculous!!”

