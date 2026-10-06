Strictly: It Takes Two is in full swing, but fans have been left frustrated by a major change to the show’s format.

Viewers tuning into the Strictly Come Dancing companion show have noticed that the usual interviews with celebrities and their professional dance partners have disappeared.

Instead, the celebrities now appear in groups, usually three at a time, for their sofa chats.

Strictly: It Takes Two no longer interviews the celebrities with their partners on the sofa (Credit: BBC)

Their professional partners are not present.

Strictly: It Takes Two fans fume at format change

The change to Strictly: It Takes Two forms part of a wider shake up to the BBC Two show. This year, Ellie Taylor hosts the programme following the departure of Fleur East and Janette Manrara.

Ellie previously confirmed that the celebrities and professionals would be split up on the show this year. The couples will only appear together for their exit interview on the Monday after their elimination.

Ahead of her debut, Ellie said: “We’ll have groups of celebs on without their Pro partners, and vice versa, which will hopefully show the audience a whole new side to their Strictly experience. Plus the amazing camaraderie between them all.”

Last night (Monday October 5, 2026), Ellie chatted to Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden on Strictly: It Takes Two. The interview came after their elimination. It marked the first time a celebrity and their partner had appeared together on the sofa this series.

Writing on X, one viewer said: “I really don’t like how we don’t see the pros and celebs together on it takes two. Please can we just have it back to normal.”

Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden were only interviewed together because they have been eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Another added: “So the ONLY time we’re going to see the couples together as a twosome is when they get voted out?? GREAT.”

A third also complained: “So we’re only going to see the pairings on #ittakestwo when they are banished? Bad move!”

And someone else remarked: “For me this is not a good move. They are really trying my patience now. I want to see the couples!!!!”

When is Strictly: It Takes Two on?

Strictly: It Takes Two airs every weeknight between the main Strictly Come Dancing weekend shows.

The programme starts at 6.30pm on BBC Two Monday to Fridays.

Last night, former Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova returned to Strictly as an It Takes Two guest.

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