Strictly star Dianne Buswell was delighted to announce during Sunday’s results show that her mum and dad are flying over from Australia to see her dance next week.

The BBC show is gearing up for its 10th week this Saturday, and is due to conclude on December 14.

Dianne has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017. Her 2024 partner is stand-up comedian Chris McCausland.

Chris has won praise for always asking Dianne Buswell if she is “OK” after every performance.

During Sunday’s (November 17) results show, Claudia Winkleman announced that Dianne’s parents’ “bags are packed”.

They’ll be travelling to England this week to see their daughter dance with partner Chris in Strictly’s 10th week.

“Mr and Mrs Buswell are coming to see their baby girl,” Claudia echoed.

“I know it means so much, they love you and Chris, this is what you wanted, you wanted to dance in front of your mum and dad. And Chris, you want this amazing woman to feel proud, out there in front of her family.”

Chris revealed that it has been a “goal” of theirs for Dianne to dance in front of her mum and dad from the start of the series. And now, finally, that goal is right around the corner.

“I was just so pleased for you, Chris, to get a 10 in Blackpool,” Dianne told her partner during the segment.

Er, “two 10s,” Chris corrected her.

“Sorry, two 10s! Because you honestly do deserve it,” Dianne replied.

One X user said they “cannot describe” how happy they are that Dianne’s parents will “finally” be in the audience watching her.

“More tears,” wrote another.

“I am fully aware this is Chris’ Strictly journey but I just adore how much Chris wanted to get to week 10 so Dianne could finally perform live in front of her parents for the first time in 8 years,” a third wrote. “They are such a special partnership.”

Someone else said: “Currently crying whilst boarding a plane and watching the Blackpool results show because of how happy Dianne and Chris are and the fact that her parents are finally gonna watch her dance on Strictly live from the audience, so special.”

Another tweeted: “I am actually sobbing at Claudia saying about Dianne’s mam and dad’s bags being packed. Amazing, she’s waited for this for so long.”

Chris and Dianne, aged 47 and 35 respectively, have been fan favourites from the get-go.

After nine dances, their average total score was just over 30, putting them near the bottom of the pack of remaining couples.

Last week, Chris and Dianne wowed the judges with a classy American Smooth routine. Chris got his first 10s of the 2024 competition, making history as the show’s first blind participant.

The week before, Dianne admitted that Chris had “carried her through” the performance. She had a stomach bug.

“I wasn’t very well on Friday. I wasn’t very well on Saturday. Sunday was a write-off. And Monday I still wasn’t very well,” she said during an episode of the duo’s weekly CHRIS’ DIAnneRIES on Instagram.

She insisted Chris had effectively “carried” her through the performance, and gave him “full points”. Round of applause for Chris!

