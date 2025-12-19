Bradley Walsh breaks silence on claims he’s in the running to host Strictly Come Dancing

Bradley Walsh has teased Strictly Come Dancing fans on whether he’s set to host the next series of the BBC dancing competition, joking that he’s been practising the show’s “keep dancing” catchphrase.

Fans of the show were left aghast when hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they were leaving the series last month.

Many names have been suggested to be waltzing into Saturday night’s glitziest gigs, with 65-year-old Bradley one of the frontrunners.

Now, The Chase presenter is keen to set the record straight on whether he will be taking the helm.

Bradley is rumoured to be auditioning for the role in the New Year (Credit: Matt Frost / ITV)

Bradley Walsh on whether he’ll host Strictly Come Dancing

Appearing on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio Two Breakfast Show, fellow guest Denise Welch quizzed Bradders on whether rumours he had auditioned for the plum Strictly role were true.

“Presenting Strictly would ruin the weekend!” he replied, explaining he spends his winter weekends watching football and ITV’s I’m a Celebrity….

“Fridays and Saturdays… I think it’s a big old commitment,” Bradley continued.

However, actress and Loose Women Denise was doubtful whether Bradley sincerely meant his denial.

Alex Jones is also rumoured to have been paired with Bradley (Credit: BBC)

“Because he’s got that twinkle, I never believe Bradley Walsh, whatever he says,” she told Scott. “It could be a long-winded way of saying he’s doing it.”

Scott agreed and quipped: “He did tell one of the [staff] he’s doing it with Alex Jones…”

Bradley continued to play along, laughing: “I’m seeing [Alex] today because I’m doing The One Show.”

He then teased: “Keep dancing! I’m just trying to practice…”

Despite rumours that BBC bosses are holding ‘chemistry tests’ to see who can replace Tess and Claudia, Bradley said he knows nothing about it.

“I have absolutely no idea,” he said, before adding he has watched some of this year’s Strictly couples performing.

“The Chase is filmed in the next room,” Bradley continued. “On a Friday, I can walk next door and have a sneak look at rehearsals.”

Tess and Claudia have co-hosted Strictly for 11 years, and Tess has fronted the show since 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Which celebrities are in the running to host Strictly?

While the BBC has not officially confirmed any names, reports suggest that Alan Carr, Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball and ex-This Morning host Holly Willoughby are all in the running.

Comedian Alan is thought to be top of the list for execs. He impressed viewers following his stint on The Celebrity Traitors earlier this year.

“Strictly bosses want to mix things up and see if there is a partnership within the 10 that hasn’t been tried out before and is perfect,” an insider said.

“Ultimately, no one is bigger than the show so whichever lucky pair land the jobs will be the ones who the BBC think will be the perfect accompaniment to the series.”

Alan Carr wowed viewers on Celebrity Traitors(Credit: BBC)

However, officials have denied ant decisions have been made.

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, BBC Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips said: “The production team, BBC Studios, and Executive Producer Sarah James and her team are concentrating on getting two shows out a week. We haven’t got time at the moment to start doing any screen tests or chemistry testing.

“I don’t think we’ll really be looking at it until the New Year. We want to make sure we deliver a great Strictly series.”

Strictly Come Dancing final airs this weekend

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing draws to a close this weekend. Saturday night’s programme will be the final time viewers see Tess and Claudia, who have co-hosted the programme for 11 years, at the helm. The pair will also host Strictly’s annual Christmas special, which has already been pre-recorded.

Finalists Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney are all in with a chance to lift the all-important Glitterball Trophy.

Meanwhile, Tess has acknowledged she finds fronting the show nerve-wracking. “This year, it’s just another level,” she said on The One Show this week. “I think there have been more perfect 40s this year, at this point in the competition, than there have ever been before.”

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday (December 20) at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Former Strictly pro reveals concerns for Tess Daly’s career after quitting BBC show

Would you want to see Bradley Walsh host Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.