Holly Willoughby ‘not right’ for Strictly hosting role amid concerns ‘shortlisted’ presenter could ‘ruin the show’

The hunt is on for the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing – but one former show pro has warned BBC bosses against recruiting ex-This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby for the role.

Holly is believed to be one of the names on the BBC’s “Golden 10” shortlist to host the show. It was claimed earlier this month that the 10 shortlisted stars would be invited to a chemistry testing day in the New Year. After that, producers would have a clear idea over who would work well as the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

Amanda Holden has already ruled out herself and Alan Carr for the job. And now ex-pro dancer Erin Boag has stated that Holly Willoughby really isn’t right for the role. In fact, she declared that if she was brought it, “it would ruin the show”.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leave Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby ‘not right’ to host Strictly

Speaking on behalf of Slingo’s Bingo Card Generator, Erin declared: “Holly Willoughby would not be right for the role. She doesn’t know the world of dancing and she hasn’t set foot on the Strictly floor. She’s a great host but she wouldn’t work.”

Doubling down on her comments, Erin added: “She’s totally wrong for the show. If the BBC brings in someone with nothing to do with dancing, it would ruin the show.”

Holly Willoughby is reportedly on the BBC’s ‘Golden 10’ shortlist of new Strictly hosts (Credit: Splash News)

Erin’s backing Anton and Zoe Ball as new Strictly hosts

So who does Erin want to replace outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman?

“I love Claudia and Tess, but I’ve always felt the show needs a suited and booted man to host it. There’s already a lot of campness, so having a male presenter brings balance. Alan Carr has apparently been in the running, and I adore him, but he’s not quite right for this role.

“We’ve also had two female hosts, so I think we now need a polished, showbiz man in a suit in the tradition of someone like Sir Bruce Forsyth.”

Becoming the second ex-pro to back Anton Du Beke, she added: “I would love to see my former pro partner, Anton Du Beke, do it. He would be fantastic. He knows the show inside out, having started as a professional dancer and then moved on to judging, and he’s hugely respected.

“The fans would absolutely adore him. He is everything the show represents; he’s part of the furniture. I’ve always thought he should have been a host rather than a judge. And alongside him, in the Claudia-style role, Zoe Ball would be brilliant. She’s a much-loved personality with exactly the right amount of warmth and quirkiness.”

Anton Du Beke hinted it could be the ‘next step’ for him (Credit: ITV)

‘Next step’ for Anton Du Beke?

Zoe has just quit her BBC Radio 2 job, so could have some time on her hands. Anton, meanwhile, has made no secret of wanting to follow in Brucie’s footsteps and host the show.

“Well, next step do you think?” he said while speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Angela Scanlon on This Morning today (December 19). Time will tell, eh, Anton…

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on BBC One on Saturday (December 20) at 7pm.

