Strictly judge Anton Du Beke admits he’d ‘love to host’ the BBC dance show as speculation grows over who’ll replace Tess and Claudia

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke “would love” to host the show when Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leave, according to a former show star.

Ian Waite, who was on the show between 2004 and 2010, has revealed who he’d like to host the show in 2026 and beyond.

Former Strictly pro Ian Waite backs Anton Du Beke for hosting gig

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, on behalf of Zingo Bongo, former Strictly dancer Ian Waite has weighed in on the upcoming final, as well as the future hosts of the show.

Ian was on the show for seven series, joining in 2004 and leaving in 2010. During that time, he danced with Dame Denise Lewis, Zoe Ball, and Penny Lancaster Stewart.

Tess and Claudia will be leaving the show after the final (though they will be hosting the upcoming Christmas special), leaving the door open for two new hosts to step in and fill their shoes.

During their chat, ED! asked Ian: “Who are you backing to host the show next year? Or do you think the BBC may rest the show for a year once the hosts leave?”

“I would love nothing more than Anton to be moved into that role because I think he’s so loved by the public,” he said.

Anton would ‘love’ to host Strictly

Ian continued, saying: “He is Strictly through and through. He might not be the best presenter, but I think for the role, he would be a good fit and every Strictly fan would love that if Anton was put in that role.

“I think he does a great job, but I think it’s something that he would probably like to do,” he then said.

“And I did speak to him recently and he said, yeah, I’d love to do it. I think he’s up for the gig.”

Ian also tipped Zoe Ball to host the show. “Then somebody like Zoe Ball would be amazing because she’s done it before. She’d be fabulous. She’s my mate. I’d love to see her on there.”

Ian backs Dancing with the Stars host

Ian also cited Dancing With the Stars Australia host Sonia Kruger as a great option.

The pro dancer, 54, has worked alongside Sonia on DWTS Australia since joining the show in 2023.

“Or also, this is an outsider bet who I think would be absolutely amazing and that is the original Tina Sparkles in the Strictly Ballroom movie. Sonia Kruger, who presents Dancing with the Stars in Australia.

“She would be incredible because she is like a Tess and she’s funny, she’s quick witted, she’s a brilliant presenter and I think, why not?” he said.

“Absolutely new but knows the job because she knows that job. She’s been doing it for years. She’s absolutely brilliant. I love her. She’s a fantastic host and so funny and quick witted. As an out of field pick that nobody would know and everybody would be like, ‘Oh my God, Tina Sparkles from the movie’.

“She still looks incredible. She’s 60 and looks, she looks like she’s 40.”

Who will replace Tess and Claudia? It remains to be seen, however, the BBC has reportedly drafted up a list of 10 stars to replace the duo – and they’ll be auditioning next month, according to The Sun.

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 20 from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

