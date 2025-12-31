Ex-BBC exec calls for Strictly to be rested ‘to save the show’s reputation’

An ex-BBC boss is calling for Strictly Come Dancing to be pulled following the end of this year’s series.

The show has faced a number of controversies. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman chose to step down mid-series earlier this year.

More recently, the show faced criticism from former contestant Thomas Skinner.

In a bid to help refresh Strictly in the eyes of the public, a former BBC exec now believes the show should be rested.

Claudia and Tess stepped down from Strictly Come Dancing after this year (Credit: BBC)

Ex-BBC boss calls for Strictly Come Dancing to be rested

Writing on LinkedIn, Sam Hodges, who worked as the communications chief at the BBC for more than 10 years, said Strictly should follow in the footsteps of Glastonbury Festival.

The popular festival, held down in Somerset, takes a year’s break for every four that it takes place.

Reflecting on his time working on Strictly, Sam wrote: “It’s 20+ years since I launched Strictly Come Dancing as an Assistant Publicist at the BBC. A non-priority new show with the working title Pro-Celebrity Come Dancing. No one knew the hit it would become.”

He then said that Strictly should have “a fallow year”.

“This series has clearly been tough on a whole host of fronts, but reputationally its biggest boost might well come from helping people realise what they’d miss, rather than chasing salvation by rushing into immediate contract talks with new producers, presenters and cast.

“Things rarely finish on a high in TV – more often an exhausted final series or a controversy that brings things to a sudden or crashing end,” he said.

“Glastonbury’s fallow years increase demand for tickets rather than opening the door to competitors. They allow new energy to return to both the line-up and the land. To save the show’s reputation, 2026 might be the year for the BBC and Strictly to do the same.”

Carlos and Karen won the all-important glitterball this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s controversies

While Strictly has been one of the most popular shows on TV, its ratings have recently dipped.

Last year, 8.6 million people tuned into the show’s grand final. However, only 7.6 million watched Karen Carney and Carlos Gu lift the Glitterball Trophy.

Thomas Skinner also generated controversy for Strictly this season (Credit: BBC)

Tess and Claudia have since departed from Strictly, following their bombshell announcement in October.

There has been plenty of speculation on who could replace the pair, who hosted the show together for 11 years.

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby are two names in the frame for the top job.

Elsewhere, Thomas Skinner reportedly threatened to sue the Beeb. The 34 year old sought legal advice, after he claimed to receive an email saying execs manipulated votes to see him eliminated from Strictly.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Strictly Come Dancing’s public vote is independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy every week. Any claims to the contrary are entirely without foundation. Unfortunately, despite requests for it, Mr Skinner is yet to share the email he references with anyone from the BBC, so we are unable to comment on it.”

