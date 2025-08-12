Ruth Langsford reveals her ‘panic’ as she addresses ‘marriage split’ and ‘losing job’

Ruth Langsford has revealed the “panic” she faced as she appeared to address her split from Eamonn Holmes and leaving a job.

The Loose Women star fronted today’s programme (August 12). On the agenda was a range of topics, including calls to change the term ‘mid-life crisis’. And Ruth didn’t shy away from opening up about how making huge life decisions can feel like a “crisis”.

Since May 2024, Ruth has been embroiled in a messy divorce battle with ex Eamonn Holmes. And there are also fears surrounding the Loose Women panel’s future, with budget cuts looming on the ITV Daytime show.

Ruth spoke of time of ‘crisis’ when going through huge life changes (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford addresses ‘panic’ after Eamonn Holmes split

Discussing what a mid-life crisis actually is, Myleene Klass – who broke down in tears over a tragic death during the episode – explained that she doesn’t think the term a bad thing. But she actually has a completely different name for it.

She expressed: “It’s mid-life clarity. You know who you are and you know what you like.”

Ruth seemed to like this saying, agreeing: “A lot of women say ‘It’s a new chapter and it’s a rebirth’.”

However, despite looking at the positives, Ruth did acknowledge that when making huge life decisions there is a “panic” moment where you are “in crisis”.

She explained: “There is a point where you are in crisis. Whether you have made the decision to end your marriage or have had that decision made for you.

“Or you have lost your job or decided to leave your job. Sometimes you have that moment of panic where you go: ‘Oh no. What is going to happen to me?'”

While Ruth Langsford didn’t directly mention her split from Eamonn Holmes, it was definitely alluded to be about him.

This seemed to be backed up as Coleen Nolan then agreed, explaining: “It’s because it wasn’t what you had planned. Because when you get married and you have your kids you think, oh when they’re this age we can do this. And there was two of you doing everything.”

Throughout the conversation Ruth could be seen nodding along and smiling at Coleen, as though she was in agreement with what she was saying.

Ruth and Eamonn shockingly split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth could have been referencing ITV’s budget cuts

Of course, Ruth also mentioned job changes. And ITV is in the process of making huge cuts to its daytime shows – and Loose Women is one of them.

Ruth continued: “I think you can surprise yourself. You have that moment where you panic panic panic. And the age thing comes into it. You think, oh no, I’m 65, what will I do?”

She then went on to quote Gloria Gaynor’s hit song I Will Survive, admitting “just like the song” you have to “get up and dust yourself off”.

The Loose Women star concluded: “Whatever the new path is going to be, you have to deal with it.”

While there have been reports that Loose Women will be losing some of its panellists, there has been no confirmation regarding who will be taking the hit. And so it’s completely possible that Ruth was speaking about her job fears.

The comments come just after Eamonn paid Ruth a rare compliment in the midst of their messy divorce.

He said: “Ruth does all the hard stuff with her [their dog] because of my wheelchair restrictions. But I am working hard to hopefully get better soon and adopt another rescue dog like we did from Dog’s Trust all those years ago!”

