Eamonn Holmes has paid ex-wife Ruth Langsford a rare compliment in an Instagram post that might just raise eyebrows with his new flame, Katie Alexander.

The unusual post comes after sources claimed Eamonn was “ready to go to war” with Ruth as they thrash out the details of their divorce.

Ruth and Eamonn, both 65, sent shockwaves through the showbiz world when they announced they were getting divorced back in May 2024. It was rumoured that the pair had split a year before, after Ruth discovered messages to other women on Eamonn’s tablet.

While Ruth Langsford was at Loose Women today, Maggie was with Eamonn Holmes (Credit: ITV)

Reason behind Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ split

A source told The Sun at the time: “Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages. She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry.”

Ruth is thought to be currently single. Eamonn, meanwhile, moved on with age-gap girlfriend Katie, 43. And, as well as sharing 22-year-old son Jack, Ruth and Eamonn also share custody of rescue dog Maggie.

And it was in a post about Maggie today (August 11), that Eamonn Holmes made a rare comment about Ruth.

Eamonn, who has mobility issues, is now seeing Katie Alexander (Credit: Splash News)

‘Ruth does all the hard stuff’

Alongside a picture of himself and Maggie, he said: “So much interest and love for Maggie following yesterday’s post – to the extent that she is going to star in @thetimes online from tomorrow and this week’s Sunday Times.”

He then mentioned Ruth. Eamonn said: “Ruth does all the hard stuff with her because of my wheelchair restrictions. But I’m working hard to hopefully get better soon and adopt another rescue dog like we did from @dogstrust all those years ago!”

Ruth does all the hard stuff with her because of my wheelchair restrictions.

Turning his attention to Maggie, Eamonn said: “Maggie changed my life and she was making me very happy in the sunshine today. In many ways she reminds me of my dearly departed Mum – a really bad knee and hardly any teeth left but not bad for a 17 year old!

“Please try to adopt and not shop if u can from organisations like @thek9angels and @dogstrust.

“Enjoy the sunshine but please be aware of your dog in a car and its little feet on hot pavements. Bye from Maggie and me,” he concluded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Followers react

Many of the GB News presenter’s followers agreed with his adopt don’t shop message.

“Fantastic photo! Maggie is a trooper, rescues are just the best,” said one.

“What a beauty. Thanks for sharing but more importantly, for promoting rescue dogs and adopting rather than shopping. Rescue dogs really are the best,” said another.

A third added: “Give a home to a rescue instead of a dog that’s in fashion. You will be rewarded with love.”

Others praised Eamonn for giving credit to Ruth for looking after Maggie. One said: “Even after what’s happened between you both, it’s good to credit @ruthlangsford for what she’s does with Maggie.”

Maggie is often featured on Ruth’s Instagram page, visiting the star’s mum Joan in her care home or enjoying walks come rain or shine.

