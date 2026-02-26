Rachel Duffy reveals what she’s spent her Traitors winnings on and how she plans to honour her late mum’s wishes

Rachel Duffy, who won series 4 of The Traitors last month, has revealed what she’s spent her winnings on, after previously sharing that she wanted to “make memories” with her beloved mum Anne.

Sadly, just days after The Traitors final aired, and as joint winner Stephen Libby revealed that he hadn’t been paid his prize money, Rachel shared the heartbreaking news that her mum had died. As such, the pair never got to enjoy their holiday together.

Appearing on Morning Live earlier today (February 26), Rachel said she’d endured “a tough couple of weeks” since losing her mum. And she revealed what she’s started to spend her share of the £95,750 jackpot on.

Rachel Duffy discussed her Traitors win on Morning Live today (Credit: BBC)

Traitors star Rachel Duffy makes TV return after mum’s death

Rachel shared: “It’s been a rough couple of weeks. You know it’s been a big high and then a dip down low. But thankfully I have the best family in the world so we’re getting through it.”

Reflecting on how much her beloved mum Anne – who had Parkinson’s and dementia – loved watching her on The Traitors, Rachel said:

“Sometimes I would go and visit her in the nursing home and she’d be re-watching the episodes. And she’s like: ‘I just love watching you on TV.’ So she was really really proud.”

She won more than £47k after deceiving the Faithful on The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Rachel had previously shared that if she won, she wanted to take Anne on holiday. But prize money isn’t paid out until episodes air. Then, just days after the final aired, Rachel revealed her mum had sadly passed away.

The star said her mum loved watching her on screen (Credit: Instagram/BBC)

What Rachel Duffy has spent her Traitors prize money on

Rachel explained to hosts Louise Minchin and Gethin Jones:

“I’m going to stay true to my promise just to kind of make memories. So it’s very special to make those lovely memories with the family.”

However, her first purchase was far from glamorous.

“My first purchase is not exciting at all. I bought a new mattress. I know!” she laughed. Rachel added: “I was like, it’s an investment. But I just thought, you know what? I didn’t sleep an awful lot in January re-watching the show. And I was like, I’m going to buy myself a new mattress.”

She also revealed she’s been able to treat her children – Caden, Brodie and Isabelle – to their first flight together.

“I laughed because I’m on the aeroplane and the cabin crew comes down. It was like: ‘Can you stay after the flight for a moment?’ And I thought, oh no, I’ve done something wrong. And then they were like: ‘The pilot’s a big fan.’ So we went off and my two boys went into the cockpit.”

