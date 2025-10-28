A Strictly insider has stated that claims there is a romance between 2025 stars Nikita Kuzmin and Amber Davies are rubbish.

The pair, who landed in the bottom two last weekend, were saved by the judges. However, they remained in the headlines after photos of Nikita comforting and kissing Amber on the forehead were published.

Nikita is currently in a relationship with model Lauren Jaine. Meanwhile, Amber is currently dating actor Ben Joyce.

Amber and Nikita faced the bottom two last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amber Davies ‘unfazed’ by Nikita Kuzmin romance rumours

While previous contestants have been no strangers to being impacted by the show’s infamous Strictly curse, sources claim that nothing is going on between Amber and Nikita.

“It’s ridiculous for anyone to believe there’s anything going on between Amber and Nikita,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“The pictures didn’t affect them at all because they know the truth. Amber was unfazed by it.”

After appearing in the dance-off on Sunday (October 26), Amber was not shaken by the results.

“She was not surprised to be there at all. With Strictly, it’s an entertainment show, it’s anyone’s game. She actually had a feeling on Saturday that it would be her time in the bottom two,” they added.

ED! has contacted Nikita and Amber’s reps for comment.

Insiders insist there is nothing romantic going on between Nikita and Amber (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I feel extremely lucky’

On Instagram, Amber expressed how “thankful” she was to remain in the competition on Instagram.

She wrote: “A gut-wrenching evening in the dance off, especially dancing against two of the most amazing people I’ve met on this experience, @official_jfhasselbaink & @laurenmayoakley.”

The former Love Island star continued: “I feel extremely lucky & thankful to be able to experience Halloween week on Strictly, but there will be two very special people missed. If you voted for us, really really thank you, I guess this week we aim for a comeback week?!”

Amber then thanked her partner, Nikita. “@nikita__kuzmin thank you for holding my extremely shaky hands extra tight,” she concluded.

