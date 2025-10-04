Inside Strictly star Amber Davies’ wild love life – from ‘sad’ split to saucy texts and famous boyfriend

Love Island star Amber Davies became Strictly Come Dancing’s wildcard performer after replacing Dani Dyer after she broke her ankle – but who is the hunky boyfriend due to be supporting Amber from the BBC ballroom’s front row?

The seasoned musical theatre performer and Love Island star is paired with Dani’s former partner Nikita Kuzmin, as they strive to go the distance. She won Love Island in 2017, so her winning streak may continue.

But the real question is: has she won at love? Here’s everything we know about the Strictly star, including her famous – and gorgeous – current man…

Kem and Amber met on Love Island (Credit: Cover Images)

Amber Davies love life – Love Island boyfriend Kem Cetinay

Amber and Kem are where it all began. The pair were coupled up on 2017’s Love Island, and the nation loved them so much, they ended up winning the show and scooping that £50,000. However, the candle of love soon got put out, as the pair confirmed their split in the December of the same year.

In a joint statement, Amber and Kem said: “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

Ronnie Vint reportedly dated Amber before being on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie Vint and Sam Thompson

Before he became a Love Island star himself, The Sun claimed that Ronnie Vint had a fling with Amber back in 2017, having met through mutual pal Olivia Attwood. Neither have confirmed or denied the rumours…

Soon after her split from Kem, Amber was linked to Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, who reportedly wanted to go on a date with her.

“Sam definitely wanted to take me out on date once,” Amber told OK!. In turn, Sam added: “We didn’t end up going. Actually, she said yes but we just, we never had the time.”

Sam asked Amber on a date (Credit: Cover Images)

James Hawkins

Amber then moved on to James Hawkins. They met through Olivia Attwood’s then-boyfriend Bradley Dack. But soon after going public, they ended up splitting, with Amber telling The Sun in June 2o18 that it had “fizzled out”. “I’m single now,” she added.

Chloe Ferry put Amber on blast (Credit: Cover Images)

Sam Gowland texts

In a more scandalous moment for the Love Island star, Chloe Ferry shared screenshots of purported texts between Amber and Chloe’s ex, Sam Gowland, which appeared to allude to them sleeping together.

However, Amber argued that there was an innocent reason for the texts. She claimed that they actually alluded to the affair scandal rather than an encounter. According to the Daily Mail, Amber also accused Chloe of selling these stories to the paper, and vehemently denied anything was going on with Sam.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Megan Barton Hanson accused Amber of sleeping with other people’s men. Megan’s make-up artist also went to the Daily Star and claimed that Megan told her Wes Nelson, Megan’s boyfriend at the time, had been sexting Amber…

Nick Kyriacou and Amber Davies (Credit: Splash News)

Amber Davies and boyfriend Nick Kyriacou

In 2020, Amber shared a number of photos of herself and her family with her latest beau, Nick Kyriacou. Unlike her other partners, Nick worked as an operations manager and wasn’t in the public eye. She even has his initial tattooed on her little finger. However, they had a very on/off romance.

She told The Sun after they got back together for the fourth time in November 2021: “Everyone my age is still figuring things out and that’s the same when it comes to a relationship. Nick and I were still trying to see how we worked together and fitted into each other’s lifestyles when we split.

“I got really in my own head about the fact that everyone knew we’d broken up but I realised I had to put my ego aside. I had to take a breath and think about what I wanted. I had to tell myself it’s normal for couples to break up. What happened to us wasn’t out of the ordinary.”

They split for good in 2022.

Amber Davies has moved in with her boyfriend Ben (Credit: Splash News)

Amber Davis’ current boyfriend Ben Joyce

Ben Joyce is Amber’s current partner. They’ve been together since 2022 after meeting when they were both starring in the Back To The Future musical. But will they survive the Strictly curse?

She told Ranvir Singh about her romance on Lorraine. “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star!” she said of Ben, who played Marty McFly in the stage musical.

“Do you know what it is… he’s just an absolute ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone on the cast. He’s an absolute powerhouse of a talent… and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”

In June, the pair took their relationship to the next level and moved in together.

