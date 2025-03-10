Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin teases engagement to model girlfriend as he admits hope she’ll ‘say yes’

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin, 27, has hinted that he could be prepared to pop the question to his long-term girlfriend, Lauren.

The Ukrainian-born Strictly dancer has been with his model girlfriend since 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin and girlfriend Lauren

During a new interview with OK! magazine, Nikita revealed that he has marriage on his mind when it comes to girlfriend Lauren.

Lauren, 23, a Bristol Uni graduate who now works as a model, and Nikita were first spotted together in October 2023.

In the same month, Nikita whisked Lauren away on holiday to Iceland – which she described as being the “the best birthday present in the world”.

In March of last year, Lauren appeared on Celebrity Big Brother to surprise her boyfriend. The couple shared an emotional moment together, just days before Nikita finished the series as runner-up.

Last June, Nikita shared a sweet snap of the couple to celebrate their first anniversary together.

“1 year today [love heart emoji] love you bibble,” he wrote.

Lauren and Nikita have been together for almost two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin teases engagement

In the new interview, Nikita said: “Yeah, we’ve definitely talked about the future.”

Speaking of marriage, Nikita then said: “I hope one day she’ll say yes!”

I hope one day she’ll say yes!

He then added: “We just saw a video of a wedding in South Africa and got emotional watching it. So, why not?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Nikita’s loved-up snaps

Since going public with their relationship, Nikita has proven to be one of Lauren’s biggest fans.

The Strictly dancer uploaded a short video of Lauren to his Instagram back in February. In the video, Lauren can be seen turning to smile at the camera as fireworks explode in the sky behind her.

“Always calling her pretty because I don’t know how to spell gorjus,” Nikita captioned the video.

He also regularly posts pictures from their holidays together. Some stunning destinations the happy couple have jetted off to include Iceland, Italy, and Dubai.

Read more: Janette Manrara halts Strictly spin-off It Takes Two to issue warning to Nikita Kuzmin: ‘Don’t you dare!’

What do you think of Nikita’s engagement tease? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.