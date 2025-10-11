Strictly star Amber Davies’ defiant clapback to having sex on TV

Strictly star Amber Davies previously clapped back at criticism after she had sex on TV while on a reality show.

The West End star is one of the many famous faces on this year’s series of the BBC One show – which returns tonight (October 11) – and is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin.

Prior to her Strictly Come Dancing stint, Amber shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2017. And during her time on the racy series, Amber got down and dirty plenty of times on screen.

The saucy scenes made headlines at the time and ruffled plenty of feathers. And, a few years back, Amber responded to the backlash.

Amber had sex with Kem Cetinay on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Strictly’s Amber Davies on having sex on Love Island

Back in 2017, Amber appeared on series three of Love Island. Amber ended up winning the show with then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

During her time on the programme, Amber and Kem were not shy about having sex, with it even being reported at the time that they were the couple who had the most sex on the show.

And the singer’s bedroom antics led to some of the most shameless spicy moments to date on the long-running programme. (One time, Amber and Kem romped right in front of their co-stars!)

The show’s sexual content caused backlash at the time, but in 2017, and after winning the programme, Amber responded to the uproar.

She previously opened up about the backlash (Credit: ITV)

Amber on having sex on TV

“I would love to ask why they are so interested in my sex life,” Amber told Huffington Post, when asked what she would say to someone who said Love Island’s sexual scenes were too much.

“If anyone says anything, I just say: ‘A lady never tells.’ That’s your opinion, and if think sex is okay on telly or if you don’t, it happened. As long as my family still support me, then that’s fine. And they do.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, Amber – who has appeared in several West End shows – candidly admitted that she was worried having sex on TV could have ruined her chances of a credible career.

“I had a lot to prove, and yes, I feared having sex on TV could have a negative impact on my career. My aim has been for people to stop thinking of me as Amber from Love Island,” she told The Sun.

Amber added: “I was only 20 and I’ve realised now I had a lot of growing up to do – and I have done. People ask me if I just did Love Island as a fasttrack to the top. That wasn’t the case. I went for it on a whim.”

Watch Amber on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (October 11) at 6:05pm on BBC One.

