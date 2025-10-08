Strictly heartthrob Nikita Kuzmin was on This Morning today with partner Amber Davies – but viewers watching at home couldn’t help but think Nikita had forgotten something…

The pair were on with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to discuss their time in the BBC dance competition.

However, talk on the hashtag quickly turned to Nikita’s outfit… or lack of it!

Nikita Kuzmin rocked up to the This Morning studio in an eye-catching outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Nikita and Amber raise eyebrows on This Morning

The Strictly Come Dancing stars were on This Morning to discuss Amber’s time in the competition. They touched on her being a very last-minute addition to the cast. And hit back at claims that her dance experience gives her an “unfair” advantage over the rest of this year’s contestants.

However, talk on the This Morning hashtag was all about what Nikita was – or should we say wasn’t – wearing.

Clearly living by the motto ‘If you’re got it, flaunt it’, Nikita flashed his abs on the set of the ITV daytime show in a white suit jacket with black chiffon butterflies, which he wore without a shirt underneath.

And, when he lifted his arms during one part of the conversation with Ben and Cat, he gave viewers an eyeful.

One viewer joked Nikita had ‘forgotten’ to put a shirt on (Credit: ITV)

‘Put a shirt on, lad!’

Viewers, naturally, noticed.

One This Morning fan commented: “How embarrassing that you wake up late and forget to put on a shirt before leaving the house.” Another quipped: “I like Nikita but put a shirt on lad!” “If I looked like that I’d rock up on daytime telly without a top on too,” said a third.

While Nikita went shirtless, Amber Davies did wear hers! (Credit: ITV)

Nikita and Tilly Ramsay reunited

Also on the show, Nikita was reunited with his first-ever celebrity dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing – Tilly Ramsay. She was in the studio cooking for Ben and Cat and, as she finished up her pasta dish, Nikita rushed onto set to greet her.

“I haven’t spoken to you for ages,” Tilly gushed as the pair hugged. She then sweetly hugged his new partner Amber. “You were my first partner and now Amber is my fifth,” Nikita said.

Viewers cooed that it was a “full-circle moment” for the pro dancer.

This weekend on Strictly Come Dancing (October 11), Nikita and Amber dance a Sound of Music-inspired American Smooth.

