Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy cast: Tamzin Outhwaite, Douglas Henshall and Penelope Wilton star

Murder is Easy is a must-watch thriller this Christmas – it wouldn’t be the festive season without an Agatha Christie whodunnit – and the cast list is exquisite!

The story sees Luke Fitzwilliam heading to London when he happens across Miss Pinkerton, a woman who suspects a serial killer is operating in her home of Wychwood. She thinks she’s next on the list – and she’s not wrong!

When Miss Pinkerton is found dead, Fitzwilliam realises her suspicions were true. Now he must travel to the sleepy village of Wychwood to stop the murderer striking again.

Sounds intriguing, right? Here are all the faces to look out for in the Murder is Easy cast.

David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

David Jonsson is Luke Fitzwilliam

British actor David Jonsson plays Luke Fitzwilliam, a Nigerian immigrant whose journey to London is interrupted by Miss Pinkerton. When she’s found dead, Fitzwilliam rushes to Wychwood to try to catch the killer.

To telly fans, David’s best known for his role as Gus Sackey in BBC Two drama Industry (2020 – present). Gus is a privileged young Oxford graduate starting work at London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. It’s a role that could not be more different to him – a shy young man who grew up in London’s docklands and was expelled from school. “I’m quite tame – a bit vanilla,” David told GQ. “I had to get advice from people on set about how to snort a line authentically.”

He also played MI6 agent Isaac Turner in season two of British spy thriller Deep State (2019).

Other roles include the lead in 2023 Hulu film Rye Lane, for which he received a British Independent Film Award nomination. He also had a small role in Endeavour in 2018.

David’s also had an impressive theatre career since he graduated from London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2016. He made his West End debut in Mary Stuart in 2017, and later that year starred in Don Juan in Soho alongside David Tennant. In 2021, he won Best Actor at the Black British Theatre Awards for his role in and breathe… at the Almeida Theatre.

2022 saw David make Evening Standard list of Londoners to watch and receive an honorary mention from British GQ’s Men of the Year. Meanwhile in 2023, he was named a Tatler Bright Young Thing as well as a Screen International Star of Tomorrow. So many prominent publishers can’t be wrong – David is definitely one to watch!

Morfydd Clark as Bridget in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Morfydd Clark is Bridget Conway

Welsh actress Morfydd Clark plays Bridget Conway, a social climber with a penchant for reading people. Her skill makes her the perfect fit to be Fitzwilliam’s crime-solving partner.

Fantasy fans will recognise Morfydd Clark for her starring role in Amazon Prime Video epic Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022). Sporting a long blonde wig and pointy elf ears, she played Galadriel – a role made famous by Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson trilogy films. Morfydd’s Galadriel was younger, more impulsive, and maybe the reason the plot of Lord of the Rings had to happen at all. She’s confirmed to return in the second series, which is slated for premiere in 2024.

The 33-year-old’s other TV roles include Mina in Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat‘s 2020 recreation of Dracula. She also appeared as Sister Clara in season one of His Dark Materials in 2019.

Morfydd’s film work includes a BAFTA-nominated turn in psychological horror Saint Maud (2019). She also starred in The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019), The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017), Interlude in Prague (2017) and Love & Friendship (2016).

This year Morfydd appeared in rural horror Starve Acre, playing Juliette.

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton with David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Penelope Wilton is Miss Pinkerton

Dame Penelope Wilton DBE portrays Miss Pinkerton, an elderly resident of Wychwood who does not believe recent local deaths were accidents. Rushing to Scotland Yard to report her suspicions, she comes across Luke Fitzwilliam.

Penelope, 77, is a huge name in acting across theatre, film, and TV. So much so that she was elevated to Dame for services to acting in Queen Elizabeth II‘s 2016 birthday honours. For her work in theatre, she’s won two Critics’ Circle awards, an Evening Standard award and – the big one – an Olivier. She’s had six Olivier Best Actress nods in total.

Most recently, she portrayed Anne, a wise old lady on a graveyard bench who offers advice to Ricky Gervais‘ Tony in the Netflix drama After Life. The show ran from 2019 to 2022, with Anne’s scenes being praised for some of the show’s most powerful.

Penelope also played Isobel Crawley in Downton Abbey (2010-2015), the mother of heir to the estate Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens). Their arrival at Downton prompted the events of the drama. Penelope appeared in all six seasons of the drama, as well as two films.

A short but important TV role was that of Harriet Jones in Doctor Who. Penelope was introduced as the MP Harriet in 2005 during Russell T Davies‘ tenure, before progressing to uncompromising Prime Minister. Harriet later sacrificed herself for the good of humanity in 2008.

Other TV roles include Five Days (2007), Bob & Rose (2001), The Borrowers and The Return of the Borrowers (1992-1993), Jackanory (1984-1991), Ever Decreasing Circles (1984-1989) and The Norman Conquests (1977).

Her film roles include this year’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Operation Mincemeat (2021), The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011 – and the Second Best in 2015), Shaun of the Dead (2004) and Calendar Girls (2003).

Sinéad Matthews as Honoria Wayneflete in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Sinéad Matthews is Honoria Waynflete

Coventry-born actress Sinéad Matthews plays Honoria Waynflete, a pillar of the local community. She’s someone everyone in the area comes to for advice, which she’s happy to dish out.

Most recently, Sinéad played one of the lead roles, Paula, in Lucy Beaumont sitcom Hullraisers (2022-present). Her TV credits also include Midsomer Murders in 2001, and the role of Marcia Williams – PM Harold Wilson’s aide – in The Crown (2019).

Earlier TV roles include Chewing Gum (2017), Toast of London (2015), Inside No. 9 (2015), The Smoke (2014), Way to Go (2013) and Black Mirror (2013).

On top of that, she starred in the BBC Three comedy Ideal between 2005-2011. She portrayed Jenny, the dimwitted girlfriend of Johnny Vegas‘ Moz.

Her film roles include He Knew He Was Right (2004), Vera Drake (2004), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010), The Smoke (2014) and Jellyfish (2018).

Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Tom Riley is Lord Whitfield

English actor Tom Riley plays Lord Whitfield, the richest man in Wychwood. As new money, he very much enjoys his wealth, believing he’s entirely deserving of it all.

Most recently, Tom, 42, starred in the Joss Whedon sci-fi The Nevers (2021-2023), which was quickly cancelled. He also starred in Netflix‘s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022).

Other roles include ITV drama Dark Heart (2016), in which Tom played the main role of DI Will Wagstaffe. He also played Leonardo Da Vinci in Da Vinci’s Demons for three seasons (2013-2015), winning a Welsh BAFTA. And he starred alongside James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish in medical drama Monroe (2011-2012).

Tom’s no stranger to Agatha Christie adaptations, either, appearing in Poirot (2008) and Marple (2007).

Elsewhere in 2023, he played Keith in the courtroom drama The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

Douglas Henshall as Major Horton in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Douglas Henshall is Major Horton

Scottish actor Douglas Henshall plays Major Horton, a welcoming local who invites Fitzwilliam to a proper pub.

Douglas, 58, is another big name in TV. He’s recently best known as DI Jimmy Pérez, the face of BBC One’s BAFTA-winning crime drama Shetland (2013-2022). After 10 years in the role, Douglas handed the mantle over to Ashley Jensen in 2023.

Before he was Jimmy Pérez, he was Professor Nick Cutler in ITV sci-fi Primeval (2007-2009). The series received critical acclaim and became a cult hit.

His earliest big role was Lipstick on Your Collar (1993), alongside Ewan McGregor. He later played a psychologist in Glaswegian drama Psychos (1999). He was Levin in Anna Karenina in 2000, D.I. John Tolin in Collision (2009) and Taran MacQuarrie in Outlander (2015). Two miniseries, Black Work (2015) and In Plain Sight (2016) followed.

Film roles include Angels and Insects (1995), Orphans (1998), Lawless Heart (2001), Silent Cry (2002), French Film (2008), Dorian Gray (2009), The Eagle (2011) and Iona (2016).

Earlier this year, he appeared in Who Is Erin Carter?.

Mark Bonnar as Rev Humbleby (left) and Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas (right) in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Mathew Baynton is Dr Thomas

English actor Mathew Baynton plays Dr Thomas, a man of status in the Wychwood community. He does not enjoy Fitzwilliam shaking up the village status quo.

Mathew, 43, has a wonderfully quirky CV – excelling in writing, comedy and music as well as acting. He wrote and performed in five seasons of CBBC series Horrible Histories (2009-2013). Along with other members of the Horrible Histories cast, he formed the Them There comedy troupe. The troupe created and starred in Sky One sitcom Yonderland (2013-2016), plus the BBC’s Bill (2015). Their most recent creation is the BBC’s Ghosts (2019-2023).

Other prominent TV roles include Deano in Gavin and Stacey (2008-2009), Chris in Spy (2011-2012), Simon in Peep Show (2010-2012), Sam in The Wrong Mans (2013-2014), twins Jamie and Ariel in You, Me and the Apocalypse (2015), and William in Quacks (2017).

Mark Bonnar as Rev Humbleby (left) and Douglas Henshall as Major Horton (right) in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Mark Bonnar is Reverend Humbleby

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar plays Reverend Humbleby, the local vicar. He’s concerned about the direction Lord Whitby is taking the village in.

Mark, 55, is yet another actor you’ll very much recognise from somewhere. First playing Bruno Jenkins in Casualty (2005-2006), he later landed a recurring role on The Bill in 2007. The BBC crime drama Paradox (2009) followed, alongside future Murder is Easy co-star Tamzin Outhwaite.

Another future Murder is Easy castmate, Douglas Henshall, was his co-star when he joined Shetland in 2013. He played Duncan Hunter until 2022, when both he and Douglas left the show.

He appeared in Line of Duty‘s second season (2014) as DCC Mike Dryden. Roles in Grantchester (2014), Midsomer Murders (2015), Vera (2015), Home Fires (2015), Jeckyll and Hyde (2015), Undercover (2016) and New Blood (2016) followed.

2017 saw Mark play major roles in BBC miniseries Apple Tree Yard and the second season of ITV’s Unforgotten. He began starring in Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe, a role he continued until 2019 when the show ended. He also starred in the revival of Porridge to mark the BBC’s Landmark Sitcom Season.

Next he starred in robot drama Humans (2018), then Summer of Rockets (2019) and Defending the Guilty (2019). He also played one of two brothers involved in a hit-and-run in Guilt (2019-2023).

Quiz followed in 2020, Litvinenko in 2022, and World on Fire earlier in 2023.

Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce (centre) in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Tamzin Outhwaite is Mrs Pierce

English actress Tamzin Outhwaite plays Mrs Pierce, a nosy housekeeper who knows everyone’s business. She’s a working-class woman of the people who tells it like it is.

Tamzin, 53, first became a household name for her portrayal of Mel Owen in EastEnders in 1998. During her time on the show, Mel married Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Steve Owen (Martin Kemp). She was also kidnapped by ex-lover Dan Sullivan (Craig Fairbrass). Her first run on the soap continued until 2006, before she returned again in early 2018. This time around, Mel was involved in a shoot-out and later died in a vehicle accident in 2019.

She also appeared in BBC One drama Red Cap (2003-2004), as well as in Hustle (2004).

Following her first stint on EastEnders, she starred in ITV’s The Fixer (2008). Next she appeared alongside future Murder is Easy co-star Mark Bonnar in Paradox (2009).

In 2013, she took over the lead role in New Tricks, portraying Detective Chief Inspector Sasha Miller. She played the role for two seasons before the show was ultimately cancelled.

She appeared in menopause drama Dun Breedin’ (2020), alongside Julie Graham and Tracy-Ann Oberman. BBC One drama Ridley Road followed in 2021, as well as a role in The Tower‘s second season in 2023.

She also came fourth in ITV’s first season of The Masked Dancer in 2021, where she performed as ‘Scarecrow’.

Who else is in the Murder is Easy cast?

Pakistani actress Nimra Bucha plays Mrs Humbleby, the wife of Reverend Humbleby. Nimra has played plenty of roles in Pakistani film and television, including Manto (2015) and Churails (2020). Here, she’s best known for her performance as mum Najma in the Disney+ superhero show Miss Marvel (2022).

Nimra Bucha as Mrs Humbleby (left) and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam (right) in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Phoebe Licorish plays Rose Humbleby, the daughter of Reverend and Mrs Humbleby. Phoebe is a recent graduate of Manchester School of Theatre, and makes her TV debut in Murder is Easy.

Jon Pointing plays Rivers. Jon played Charlie in Pls Like (2017-2021), Jason in Plebs (2018-2019) and Danny in Big Boys (2022).

Kathryn Howden is Mrs Carter, a friend of Mrs Pierce. Kathryn is best known for her role on Scottish soap River City, in which she’s played Maggie McLean since 2017.

Demmy Ladipo as Jimmy Amaike and Ngozi Ude as Gloria Obianyo in BBC One’s Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Demmy Ladipo is Jimmy Amaike. Demmy’s played roles in 2023 Daniel Kaluuya film The Kitchen, as well as BBC Three comedy Dreaming Whilst Black (2023). He also starred as Wasim in 2021’s We Are Lady Parts.

Finally, Gloria Obianyo is Ngozi Ude. Ngozi’s appeared in 2021’s Dune and 2018’s High Life.

Murder is Easy premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from December 27 at 9pm.

Read more: BBC announces Christmas highlights, including Jamie Dornan in The Tourist series 2, and Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

Are you planning to watch Murder is Easy this Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.