BBC announces Christmas highlights, including Jamie Dornan in The Tourist series 2, and Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

TV viewers can always rely on the BBC for some quality entertainment at Christmas, and 2023 is promising to be as reliably good as ever.

The broadcaster has just announced its festive highlights this year, and there are some old favourites alongside some brand new shows. And who doesn’t like an Agatha Christie murder mystery at any time of the year, especially Christmas? It’s as much a tradition as mince pies and brussel sprouts.

Of course, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without specials from Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, Doctor Who, and Mrs Brown’s Boys. Here’s a handy rundown of the best Christmas TV coming in 2023 on BBC One.

Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy will be on TV this Christmas (Credit: Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Christmas TV on BBC One in 2023

Who cares if you’ve fallen out with your family, and haven’t been invited to anyone’s house this year!? Honestly, it’s probably a blessing in disguise. Visiting people will just get in the way of all the good TV that’s on this Christmas 2023, especially on BBC One.

While the ITV schedules include Vera and The Masked Singer, the Beeb has upped its game. There’s the last ever episode of Ghosts, a brand new Agatha Christie drama, and the return of The Tourist series 2. Who doesn’t want Jamie Dornan wrapped up and delivered to your house for Chrimbo?

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: “This year’s Christmas line-up on the BBC is an extravaganza of must watch shows! Join us as we welcome a brand new Doctor and wave goodbye to our beloved sitcom Ghosts. Alongside a spectacular range of entertainment, drama, comedy and factual programming across the festive fortnight.”

The Doctor Who Christmas Special introduces Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor (Credit: BBC Studios 2023/James Pardon)

Doctor Who welcomes the 15th Doctor

Fans of Doctor Who will be excited to finally see the new Doctor take shape. On Christmas Day, Ncuti Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor in his first epic adventure following Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The BBC announced that Ncuti Gatwa would be the next Doctor Who in 2022, which feels like a long time ago (although not if you’re a time-travelling regenerator). He is the first black actor to play a primary incarnation of the character.

The episode is entitled The Church on Ruby Road. That suggests that viewers will learn more about The Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday, to be played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson.

Ghosts will end forever with its Christmas special in 2023 (Credit: Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi)

Christmas TV 2023 on BBC One: The last ever episode of Ghosts

The finale of popular comedy Ghosts will see the restless spirits and Button House residents give the show the send-off it deserves.

Fans will know that Ghosts series 5 has come to an end, and sadly it was the last ever run of the popular comedy. But the show WILL return for one more Christmas special in 2023.

The final series ended in November, leaving fans absolutely gutted. Although the exact details of the special festive episode are being kept secret, we can expect the show will see the return of all the Ghosts beloved characters. The series is guaranteed to go out with a bang – and most definitely a baby will be born!

Jamie Dornan returns as Elliot Stanleyin The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

The Tourist returns with series 2

Jamie Dornan will return in The Tourist series 2, alongside Australian actress Danielle Macdonald. Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, the unlikely pair pick up where series 1 left off.

It’s fair to say the compelling first series left us with plenty of unanswered questions. Star Jamie had previously hinted The Tourist was only meant to be a “one-off”. The 41-year-old Northern Irish star didn’t expect to reprise his role as The Man, also known as Elliot Stanley.

Images released by the BBC confirm the action has shifted away from Down Under to Ireland. Furthermore, the second series will also include several new characters as Elliot and Helen become embroiled in a family feud.

Additionally, the BBC teases Elliot and Helen will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past”.

Douglas Henshall as Major Horton in Murder is Easy (Credit: Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz)

Agatha Christie’s classic mystery Murder is Easy

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a BBC adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel, and in 2023 it’s Murder is Easy. The film is the perfect whodunnit for the Christmas season.

Murder is Easy joins other BBC adaptations of Agatha Christie novels, including And Then There Were None. There’s also been The Witness For The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse.

Murder is Easy is based on Agatha Christie’s 1938 novel of the same name. The tale follows officer Luke Fitzwilliam on a train where he meets Miss Pinkerton. She tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

Despite the local villagers believing the deaths are mere accidents, Miss Pinkerton is convinced otherwise. When she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again…

The cast includes After Life star Penelope Winton, Industry actor David Jonsson, Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton, and Saint Maud actress Morfydd Clark.

Of course, Shetland fans will be thrilled to see Douglas Henshall playing Major Horton. He’s reunited with his onscreen best mate Mark Bonnar who played Duncan. Tamzin Outhwaite also stars in the film.

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is a festive staple (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Neal Street Productions)

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023

BBC’s nostalgic drama Call the Midwife is a festive staple, and 2023 is no exception. This time, the Call the Midwife Christmas special takes viewers back to 1968 when Apollo 8 was poised to circle the moon.

The stars of the show have been teasing what we can expect from the annual TV event. Speaking about what’s in store for Trixie and Matthew, Helen George said: “It’s their first Christmas together as a married couple, so it’s one of those awkward years when they’re trying to work out what they’re going to do.

“And Trixie doesn’t really have any family apart from Nonnatus House, and of course he’s a Chelsea boy, so does he really want to spend Christmas in Poplar?”

The cast of Men Up on BBC One (Credit: Quay Street Productions,/Tom Jackson)

Men Up

The BBC describe Men Up as a “poignant, funny and life affirming drama”. It tells the story of five ordinary Welsh men who embark on an extraordinary journey when they take part in the trial of a new drug that will later become Viagra.

Based on a true story, it depicts the first ever drug trial in the world for Viagra, in Swansea, Wales, 1994. Men Up follows the story of a group of new friends who meet on the trial and the effect this revolutionary pill has on their relationships at home.

The cast is very promising, including Aneurin Barnard, Joanna Page, Iwan Rheon, and Mark Lewis Jones.

Will Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd sort out their differences in the Beyond Paradise Christmas special? (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Beyond Paradise Christmas special

New drama series Beyond Paradise makes its very first Christmas special debut. The Death in Paradise spin-off series began in 2023, and proved just as popular.

Beyond Paradise has hinted at a wedding storyline for the show’s upcoming Christmas special. The first series had engaged couple Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd’s (Sally Bretton) relationship teetering on the edge. Although the pair seemed to be on the mend by the end.

A new filming picture from the festive special suggests that the couple will end up walking down the aisle after all. We saw Marshall sporting a suit and Bretton wearing an apparent wedding dress while shooting scenes on a beach in Cornwall.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in the Death in Paradise Christmas special (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas special

A feature length Death in Paradise is also on the cards for Christmas 2023 on BBC One. Plenty of familiar TV faces are coming onboard for the festive special. They include the likes of Patsy Kensit (EastEnders), Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down) and Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci).

The episode will centre on a family grappling with the murder of entrepreneur Gerry. They are then delivered another twist when a friend of the family goes missing.

Neville is still grappling with the betrayal of last season, believing that love may not ever find him. But he’s soon paid a visit by his encouraging mother who tries to instil some confidence in him.

Sally Nugent is heading to the ballroom floor this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the ballroom for a Christmas special. The glittering cast of celebs includes Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, Jamie Borthwick, Tillie Amartey, Danny Cipriani and Keisha Buchanan. Meanwhile, Sam Ryder gives a musical performance.

The special typically airs on Christmas Day.

Kit Harington leads the cast of Lot No. 249 – A Ghost Story for Christmas (Credit: Adorable Media Ltd/Colin Hutton)

Christmas TV highlights on BBC in 2023: What else is on?

There’s a star-studded animation of Tabby McTat, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s successful book of the same name. Families will love the story about the warm and wonderful friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker.

Of course, soap fans won’t be disappointed either. In EastEnders, all will be revealed as viewers discover which unlucky Walford male meets his demise.

Game of Throne star Kit Harington stars opposite Freddie Fox in Mark Gatiss’ adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No.249.

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster follows Sir David Attenborough as he investigates the discovery of a lifetime. And in Charles III: The Coronation Year viewers will get a unique insight into the life of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. We go behind the scenes of the first year of his reign.

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel features Rylan Clark

There are also festive specials from a raft of entertainment favourites including The Graham Norton Show, The Hit List, The Weakest Link, Blankety Blank and Would I Lie To You.

There is a tinsel-covered edition of Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel featuring Rylan Clark, Peter Crouch, and Nicole Scherzinger as the celebrity contestants hoping to answer their way to a festive fortune for their chosen charities. Meanwhile, Bob, Paul and Ted travel to Scotland to fish for salmon and to taste the traditional Hogmanay celebrations on offer in Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

There’s also festive visits to The Repair Shop with Jay Blades. For the first time in MasterChef history, after years of tasting and critiquing contestants’ dishes, the tables will be turned on five of the country’s top food critics in MasterChef: Battle of the Critics 2023.

There’s also Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off 2023, Nigella Lawson’s Amsterdam Christmas, and Dame Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas. Plus The Hairy Bikers are back on their bikes after nearly a two year break in The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas.

Brendan O’Carroll as Mrs Brown (Credit: BBC Studios/Alan Peebles)

Comedy on BBC One this Christmas

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back with two episodes as Mammy tries to enjoy a nice, peaceful Christmas before the whole gang start the New Year by attempting a tough new health and fitness regime.

Spandau Ballet’s Gary and Martin Kemp return with more television Gold with a follow up to their to the hit 2020 mockumentary in The Kemps: All Gold. And there are new festive editions of Not Going Out, QI, Here We Go and Live at the Apollo.

Bad Education returns for an extra special musical-themed Christmas spectacular, starring Layton Williams, Charlie Wernham, Mathew Horne and Vicki Pepperdine alongside the cast of Class K as they’ve never been seen before.

Musical highlights on the Beeb at Christmas

Top Of The Pops returns for a review of 2023 hosted by Clara Amfo, plus there is music from the critically acclaimed RAYE at the Albert Hall.

Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve with Rick and his all-star guests partying right into 2024, whilst Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra take centre stage once again for Jools’ Annual Hootenanny.

New Year’s Day will see Petroc Trelawny present the New Year’s Day Concert Live from Vienna 2024.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on Christmas Day 2023.

