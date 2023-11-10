BBC comedy Ghosts WILL return for one more Christmas special

Ghosts series 5 has come to an end, and sadly it’s the last ever run of the popular comedy – but the show WILL return for one more Christmas special in 2023.

The final series ended on Friday (November 10, 2023) leaving fans absolutely gutted. However, there’ll be one more chance to visit Button House at the end of the year.

Here’s everything we know about the Ghosts Christmas special in 2023, who is returning, and when it airs.

***Warning: spoilers from Ghosts series 5 ahead***

Ghosts will return for a Christmas special in 2023 (Credit: Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi)

The cast of Ghosts will return for a Christmas special in 2023

Good news for Ghosts fans, as the residents of Button House WILL return to BBC One soon for one last Christmas special.

BBC Comedy has confirmed that there will be one more Ghosts Christmas special in 2023. In October, the Ghosts team teased on social media: “The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday… But there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year #BBCGhosts.”

Although the exact details of the special festive episode is being kept secret, we can expect the show will see the return of all the Ghosts beloved characters. The series is guaranteed to go out with a bang – and most definitely a baby will be born!

The Beeb confirmed earlier this year that the much-loved comedy Ghosts would be coming to an end. The fifth and final series came to an end this Friday.

The Ghosts Christmas special has become a television highlight of the BBC One schedules. Nearly six million viewers tuned into the 2022 festive edition, making it the biggest comedy of the year.

And don’t just take our word for it! Chortle’s Steve Bennett said: “This adorable comedy has quickly become a Christmas staple.”

Meanwhile, the Radio Times said: “Ghosts is still among the most purely fun shows on British television, but this year’s festive episode packs a heavy punch by acknowledging the utter tragedy in its premise.”

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike, and Charlotte Ritchie as Alison in Ghosts (Credit: Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Why is series 5 of Ghosts be the last?

The BBC confirmed earlier this year that series 5 of Ghosts will be the last ever.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Filming has finished on the fifth series of Ghosts which today has been confirmed as the last. The team behind the smash-hit show have decided that after five series it’s time to wave goodbye to the inhabitants of Button House and focus on new projects.”

The Ghosts team announced: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.”

The announcement went on to say: “We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

“But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben.”

Meanwhile, Director of Comedy at the BBC Jon Petrie said: “We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy Classic. We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas Specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series. We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”

Farewell, Button House. Our beloved #Ghosts have decided it’s time to rest in peace. The next series of hit BBC Comedy Ghosts will be the last More info ➡️ https://t.co/5lBR6a3Up1 pic.twitter.com/686LyyaoKZ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 31, 2023

Ghosts Christmas special 2023: Series 5 ending explained

The fifth and final series of Ghosts ended on Friday, November 10, 2023. The season finale brought a big shock for Alison. She finally learnt that the near-death experience which gave her the ability to see ghosts was not the accident she assumed it to be… Instead, Julian (Simon Farnaby) had pushed her from the window.

Julian committed the shocking crime in an effort to drive Alison and Mike from Button House. Now, five series on from Alison’s fall, she becomes intent on moving away from Button House for good after learning the truth.

The ghosts try to convince Julian to apologise for his actions. But, you know, this is Julian we’re talking about. A corrupt politician who is too proud to take accountability… Hmmm, sure sounds familiar!

However, just as Alison and Mike are about to accept the life-changing offer to sell their house to developers, Julian is finally forced to make a confession.

He said: “I’m not sorry. In fact, I’m glad. I’m glad I did what I did because were it not for that, you would never have met us and our lives would be poorer for it.

“I’m not proud of my actions, Alison. Of course I’m not. But I can’t pretend to regret them when they brought with them this magic, this gift, that we could have waited a lifetime for – a thousand lifetimes! I’m glad you found us, Alison. And I think, if you’re honest with yourself, you’re glad that we found you. But you do as you must. We won’t stand in your way.”

Awwww…. Of course, the speech does the job. And pregnant Alison changes her mind about selling the house and turning it into a golf resort. She concludes that the ghosts are “family”.

All five series of Ghosts are available on BBC iPlayer.

