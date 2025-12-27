The most unlikely TV heroes of 2025: Angry Ginge, Traitor Cat Burns and Adolescence star Owen Cooper

2025 has introduced us to several unlikely TV heroes, including Aitch, Angry Ginge and the gorgeously Traitorous Cat Burns.

The trio are just a handful of the unlikely TV heroes making their mark this year. We’re talking individuals who, before 2025, most people had never heard of. But, thanks to stints on some iconic TV shows, they are now household names.

From a Strictly pro dancer to an eventual I’m A Celebrity winner, here, ED! takes a look at the stars who went stratospheric this year…

The gamer won the ITV jungle show (Credit: ITV)

TV heroes: Angry Ginge

It’s fair to say that when content creator Angry Ginge, 24, was announced as an I’m A Celebrity 2025 star, many people were left scratching their heads over who he was…

Hugely popular in the online world, Angry Ginge quickly became a firm favourite on the show. He was hilarious in the trials and he was not afraid to show his emotions either. Ginge earned praise from viewers for showing that real men do cry.

Ginge ended up winning the series, beating out competition from long-established household names including Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley and Jack Osbourne. The sky’s the limit for the gamer in 2026 and we’re predicting big things.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper found fame this year (Credit: ITV)

TV heroes: Owen Cooper

15-year-old Owen shot to fame this year thanks to his role in the ground-breaking Netflix show, Adolescence. He played Jamie Miller, a teenage boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate.

Owen’s performance in the drama received critical acclaim and he went on to win an Emmy award, making history as the youngest ever male Emmy-winning actor.

And clearly a humble kid, he said on stage while accepting the award: “I think tonight proves that if you listen, and you focus, and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

Big things are coming for Owen we can feel it!

Ellie was a firm favourite on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Goldstein

Model and actress Ellie Goldstein, 24, appeared on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Vito Coppola. Their bond was adorable, as Vito became a big brother figure to Ellie – the first contestant with Down Syndrome to compete on a full series.

Ellie, who has already graced the cover of British Vogue, was adored by fans and branded a true inspiration.

Before stepping onto the BBC ballroom floor, she declared: “Being the first contestant with Down Syndrome in the main Strictly series gives me the chance to show everyone who I am, what I’ve achieved, and what I’m capable of. I hope I can be an inspiration to others watching at home. And most of all, I hope I make people smile and feel happy when they see me dancing!”

Ellie came 10th in the competition, being voted out in 10th place. And we can’t wait to see what she does next!

The rapper made it to the final (Credit: ITV)

Rapper Aitch

“Who?!” came the chorus of tweets when rapper Aitch, 26, was announced as a campmate on I’m A Celebrity 2025. The Manchester rapper already had an established career before entering the jungle, but when it came to the more older viewers, they had no idea who he was.

Nonetheless, the nation quickly fell in love with Aitch. Especially when he gushed and spoke about his relationship with his beloved sisters Grace, who has Down Syndrome, and Hattie.

Aitch has down much to raise awareness of Downs. He recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for charity the Down’s Syndrome Association. He also spoke about trying to change the way people think about those with the genetic condition during his time in the jungle.

“It’s so important and so powerful to see #Aitch championing people with Down Syndrome on one of the biggest programmes on TV,” said one viewer.

A deserving hero of 2025, if ever there was one.

Harley starred on the BBC show with brother Roman (Credit/ BBC)

TV heroes: Harleymoon Kemp

Singer Harleymoon Kemp appeared on Celebrity Race Across The World this year alongside brother Roman. Both Harleymoon, 36, and Roman are the children of showbiz couple Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and a credit to their famous parents.

On Celebrity Race Across The World, viewers got to know Harleymoon, and she often shared emotional moments with her little brother Roman. She also candidly spoke about being single in her thirties and not having kids.

Honest, refreshingly down-to-earth and seeming not to crave fame, Harleymoon seems genuinely happy. And isn’t it about time that the nice girl finished first? We think so!

Julian was there to support Bal (Credit: BBC)

Strictly newcomer Julian Caillon

Dancer Julian Caillon, 30, only joined Strictly this year as one of the show’s new pro dancers, but he’s already a firm favourite with those watching at home.

He was partnered with EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal on the series. And it’s safe to say that the pair had their fair share of ups and downs on the show.

Bal and Julian ended up being in the dance-off six times, but a defiant Balvinder was supported by Jules throughout. And the pair came back week after week, fighting for their place. They were eventually voted off in the show’s semi-final. But we’ve no doubt the Aussie hunk will be back in the BBC ballroom next year.

Cat was a Traitor on the show (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Cat Burns

Singer Cat, 25, was one of many famous faces on the first series of Celebrity Traitors this year. But many viewers had never heard of her before she became one of the show’s three Traitors.

Along with Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross, Cat was chosen to murder her fellow contestants – and she did it in style. Cool, calm and collected, Cat kept her cover until almost the very end, falling at the final hurdle.

Cat was applauded by fans of the show as she spoke openly about living with ADHD and autism. The singer showed how neurodivergence can be a strength in complex social situations, challenging stereotypes, and raising awareness for autistic black women. Her quick answers not only helped conceal her Traitor status, but also won her an army of fans, and introduced her music to a whole new audience.

If you want to see more of Cat, you can catch her on the road in the spring, as she heads out on tour. We wonder if Alan and Jonathan will be cheering her on from a couple of front-row seats!

