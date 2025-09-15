Stephen Graham walked away from the Emmys with not one, but two awards last night (Sunday, September 14).

Whilst fans of the Adolescence star were thrilled with his big wins, some viewers were less than impressed…

Stephen won two awards last night (Credit: Television Academy / YouTube)

Stephen Graham wins big at the Emmys

Last night saw the Emmys take place in Los Angeles.

The star-studded ceremony saw all the biggest names in Hollywood descend on Tinseltown for one of the biggest award ceremonies of the year.

Amongst the stars in attendance was Britain’s own Stephen Graham, who had been nominated for two awards for his involvement in hit Netflix series Adolescence.

However, he wasn’t the only star of the show up for an award. Owen Cooper, 15, who played Jamie in the drama, and Erin Doherty, who played psychologist Briony, were up for awards too.

In the end, Stephen won both awards he was nominated for – outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, and outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, which he won with show writer Jack Thorne.

The show ended up winning six Emmys in total last night.

Stephen gave an emotional speech (Credit: Television Academy / YouTube)

Stephen’s acceptance speech

After winning his first-ever Emmy, Stephen gave an emotional speech.

“This sort of thing doesn’t normally happen to a kid like me,” he said.

“I’m just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby, so for me to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life and it shows you that any dream is possible,” he then continued.

“There’s too many people to thank, but I am gonna thank my friends and family, without you none of this is possible. Thank you for helping me, something I can’t do on my own. Jack, Phil, everyone, I want to bring it to my dad, for taking me to the video shop when I was a kid and for starting my education in film – Kirkby Green video shop,” he then said.

“My kids, Grace and Alfie, my adorable wife who I love with every ounce of my being, you are my rock, you are my world, you are my soulmate and you know and I know, without you I would be dead. So from the bottom of my heart I love you with everything I have. And, namaste everyone, thanks very much.”

Colin Farrell missed out on an award (Credit: Television Academy / YouTube)

Fans fume as they claim Colin Farrell was ‘robbed’

However, some viewers were unhappy that Colin Farrell had missed out on the award.

Colin, 49, had been nominated for his role as Batman villain The Penguin in the show of the same name.

“Stephen Graham beating Colin Farrell was a travesty,” one viewer tweeted.

“Idk how one can watch this performance [as the Penguin] and not think it wasn’t awards worthy. Happy for Stephen Graham but Colin Farrell was robbed man,” another complained.

“Stephen Graham is terrific, but Colin Farrell was robbed,” a third said. “My hot take of show: Stephen Graham didn’t deserve to win over Colin Farrell,” another said. “Colin Farrell getting robbed twice doesn’t sit right with me,” a sixth added.

However, plenty of viewers were happy for Stephen!

“Well deserved Stephen Graham is always incredible glad to see him finally get Emmy recognition,” one viewer tweeted.

“Absoloutely buzzing Stephen Graham winning an Emmy,” another said.

Adolescence is available to watch on Netflix now.

