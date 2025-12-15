Strictly’s Balvinder Sopal on moment she knew she was going home before judges made their decision

Balvinder Sopal has opened up about the moment she knew her time on Strictly Come Dancing was over.

The EastEnders star was voted out of the BBC show last weekend, along with pro partner Julian Caillon. She ended up in the dance-off again against Amber Davies – and the judges decided to save Amber.

And now, Balvinder has opened up about her exit, and has shared the moment she knew it was “game over” for her on the show.

She was eliminated last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Balvinder Sopal’s Strictly exit

During the Strictly Come Dancing results show last weekend (December 14) Balvinder Sopal and Amber Davies were forced into the dance-off.

And, after both couples had danced again – Balvinder danced her Salsa and Amber performed her Couple’s Choice – it was over to the judges who decided to save Amber, meaning Balvinder was going home.

And on Monday (December 15) Balvinder and Julian appeared on It Takes Two to chat about their Strictly Come Dancing journey.

She appeared on It Takes Two this week (Credit: BBC)

‘It was game over’

Talking about the dance-off, host Fleur East asked Balvinder: “How nervous were you to go against her [Amber Davies]?”

Bal replied: “So I wasn’t nervous but I will say this, Amber is a wonderful, wonderful contestant and a wonderful woman. She is of a different caliber so going up against Amber, honestly? [It] was game over for us.”

She explained: “Because we’re not of that level, that standard. I came into this competition as a novice, I didn’t know anything really.”

Julian then chimed in: “We did what we always do, we always just said ‘let’s just focus on us’.” Balvinder added: “We gave as good as we got!”

Balvinder on taking part in Strictly

On Sunday, speaking to Tess Daly after her elimination, dance-off queen Balvinder said: “I’ve absolutely adored every single minute. All the dance-offs, all the challenges…

“But just more than anything, just being in this building and dancing on this floor with such an amazing human being.”

She added “It was my Yes Year, and I said yes to Strictly. My family, we’ve had some hard times, but they’ve been here.”

As a Strictly superfan, Balvinder continued: “Everyone’s been brilliant. The minute you walk into this building, it’s like a massive hug. It’s such a wonderful place to work. ”

She then added: “Claudia and Tess, I’m grateful that I got to be on the show on your last moment here as well. Because you, for me, are what Strictly is about. You’re the era of Len Goodman and Bruce Forsyth, and that’s when I started watching it. And that, for me, is really special.

“This year, it’s been full of so many serendipitous moments. I’m so lucky, and I’m really, very happy.”

