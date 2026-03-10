Love Is Blind’s Connor Spies tells Chris Fusco what he really thinks in reunion show first look

Love Is Blind‘s Chris Fusco is set to face an awkward showdown in the season 10 reunion episode and his reaction says it all.

The reality star comes face-to-face with former friend Connor Spies during the catch-up show and the tension is obvious.

Fans have spent the past week waiting for Netflix to release the reunion episode and the preview suggests the drama will be worth it.

Chris, however, may not be quite so eager for it to air.

Chris Fusco isn’t laughing like this in the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion (Credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 10 reunion first look

Netflix has released a first look at Love Is Blind: The Reunion as viewers count down to the episode going live.

In the preview clip, host Nick Lachey turns his attention to the tension between Chris and Connor.

Fans will remember that Chris made a move on Connor’s fiancée Bri after the couple had already become engaged.

Chris had split from Jessica Barrett by this point and arrived at a drinks and bowling mixer worse for wear.

During the evening he approached Bri at the bar and began trying to convince her to leave Connor for him.

The moment unfolded in full view of Connor. However, Bri eventually walked away after Chris mentioned Andrew Tate during their conversation.

Those uncomfortable scenes are now set to be revisited during the reunion.

Nick tells viewers: “Speaking of challenges, one person who said he’d challenge Bri and he likes to do the ‘hard [bleep] stuff was Chris.”

He then asks: “Connor, what do you think after watching the show and hearing the following?”

Connor’s damning verdict on Chris

The reunion then cuts to footage from the night of the mixer.

In the clip, Chris says to one of the guys: “Dude, Bri is so hot. I saw Bri and I was like, yeah I’m into her. I want to talk to her.”

He is then asked about Connor. Chris replies: “I don’t care. What’s he going to do? He’s going to beat me up? Yeah, right.”

Back in the studio, Nick asks Connor what he thought hearing those comments.

Connor, who sits beside Bri, replies: “I honestly have no thoughts. He doesn’t even cross my mind ever. So it’s cool.”

Chris does not respond during the moment. But his expression appears to say everything as the live studio audience applauds.

The sneak peek has now been shared online. Reacting to it, one viewer commented: “I’m sure the reunion is gonna be a mess. All of us who watched this season are here for the tea.”

You know it!

Chris looks fuming when Connor gives him his frank verdict (Credit: Netflix)

When was Love Is Blind: The Reunion filmed?

Chris is sporting noticeably longer hair in the season 10 reunion episode.

The change gives viewers a clue about how much time has passed since the weddings were filmed.

Producers actually filmed Love Is Blind 2026 during the spring of last year. Christine and Vic’s and Amber and Jordan’s weddings took place in Ohio during April.

Netflix has not confirmed the exact date the reunion was filmed.

However, insiders claim producers recorded it only two weeks ago. This would place filming almost a year after the main series wrapped.

Jessica also appeared to confirm the timing during an interview with America’s Glamour magazine. The interview revealed she was preparing to film the reunion during the weekend of February 21 to 23.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion drops onto Netflix in the UK at 1am tomorrow (Wednesday March 11, 2026). Just a few more hours to go now, folks!

