Love Is Blind fans say these memes perfectly sum up the chaos of season 10

Love Is Blind season 10 has been a wild ride and, thanks to these memes, we can sum up every single thing we’ve learned from it.

From Pilates-gate to Ashley’s divorce lawyer dad, there’s been plenty of drama added into all the “I don’ts” and “I dos”.

As we await next week’s season 10 Love Is Blind: The Reunion, here’s a summary of this year’s Ohio nuptials.

These viewers really have got all the drama nailed.

1. Unexpected ‘I do’

Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth were one of two couple’s who said “I do”. Viewers certainly weren’t expecting it.

Following rumours that they’ve already split, we will just leave this here..

just found out they’re already divorced omg hell isn’t hot enough for the men from this season https://t.co/5K8865V66K — ꪑ (@taylorfan1) March 5, 2026

2. ‘Til the bitter end

Did you know Alex used to play soccer (football, as we call it in the UK)?

We’ve learned he’s never going to let this one drop. Even at the wedding…

Alex won’t stop comparing his wedding day to a damn soccer game. My brother in Christ, I’m praying you let your glory days go. It’s over. #loveisblinds10 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/JFqTuC7aMx — (@v1bewithrebecca) March 4, 2026

3. Father of the Bride

One person who never fell for Alex’s charm *cough* was Ashley’s divorce lawyer dad.

Don’t lie, you were also thinking as she called out Alex’s “red flags” at the alter…

Oh Ashley’s dad definitely new about the speech Ashley had prepared for Alex, he probably even helped her write it #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/9WYZKnZk9D — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 4, 2026

4. Alex’s mum is blind?

Alex’s mum Kristin has her son’s back even if other people don’t. She also appears to blind… to her son’s actions.

Alexs mom needs to watch this show fully because it seems like she doesn’t know what her son is actually like #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/CKwPY9ntiy — tina ‍⬛ (@ltsnotgiving) March 4, 2026

5. Mike wants kids

Mike wants children. He absolutely only sees his future with children in it. Got it?

it’s the finale and I do not know one thing about this man other than he wants kids #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/NB9xYwPRIg — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) March 4, 2026

6. Still hanging on

Brittany and Devonta called off their wedding. But she’s still very much hanging on…

7. Chris is still single

Chris turned out to be the villain of Love Is Blind season 10. And he still appears to be single. But why Love Is Blind?

Why didnt Chris go find his wife in a pilates class or at the gym. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/pdBD8XnBxI — James Brown (@jleeangela) March 6, 2026

8. Love really is blind

The ultimate fairytale. They barely had any airtime, but Vic and Christine really are proof that love is blind.

They saved the best for last. Had a smile on my face for Vic and Christine’s entire segment. So much love there. And his sister officiating #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS10 pic.twitter.com/mjFJBTxfa3 — Lerato_M (@mohohlo_lerato) March 4, 2026

