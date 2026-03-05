Love Is Blind fans spot major clues Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth have already split after wedding

Fans of Love Is Blind were stunned when Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth actually said “I do” in the latest season 10 episode drop.

The pair were one of only two couples to go through with their wedding, declaring their love at the altar and seemingly proving that love really is blind.

But viewers quickly sensed something wasn’t quite right.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Love Is Blind fans are keen to know if Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth are still together (Credit: Netflix)

Now, ahead of Love Is Blind: The Reunion, speculation is mounting that Amber and Jordan may have already called it quits.

Here’s why fans are convinced their marriage didn’t last…

Are Amber and Jordan still together?

In the run-up to the wedding, cracks were already beginning to show.

Amber entered the experiment as a mum to seven-year-old daughter Emma – something that made her journey very different from the rest of the cast.

Jordan openly admitted he wasn’t sure he was ready for stepdad life, despite Amber reassuring him that Emma has a strong relationship with her father.

He also told family members he was reluctant to give up his city lifestyle of bars, sports and concerts for quiet suburban family life.

Since the finale aired, rumours have swirled that the couple split just months after tying the knot.

And although neither has confirmed their current relationship status, fans think the clues are hard to ignore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Spies (@connor9spies)

1. No wedding rings

Both Amber and Jordan have kept a low profile on social media since the show began airing.

However, in the limited posts they have shared, eagle-eyed viewers noticed neither appears to be wearing a wedding ring.

Jordan was recently seen in an Instagram video at co-star Connor Spies’ apartment ahead of a watch party — ring finger bare. He was also spotted in another promotional clip without a ring.

Amber, meanwhile, appears ringless in recent photos on her grid.

For fans, that raised the first major red flag.

Jordan did want to give up city life of ‘bars and concerts’ for Emma (Credit: Netflix)

2. ‘Weird’ wedding day energy

Viewers also couldn’t ignore what many described as “awkward vibes” at the altar.

Several fans took to Reddit to claim Jordan looked undecided right up until the final moment – with some convinced he changed his mind on the spot.

One viewer wrote:

“He clearly was undecided the entire time at the altar and made his decision on the spot.”

Another added: “It felt like Jordan had decided no and changed his mind right at the altar.”

Others questioned Amber’s reaction, claiming she didn’t look entirely happy even after Jordan said yes.

The overall consensus? The energy felt off.

3. Living arrangements don’t add up

Practical issues may also have played a part.

Amber is settled in suburbia near her daughter’s school and her ex-partner.

Jordan, meanwhile, lives miles away in the city and previously admitted he wasn’t prepared to give up his lifestyle.

If Amber and Emma relocated, it would mean changing schools and disrupting existing routines – something viewers doubt would have been taken lightly.

Fans have pointed out that Jordan’s love of “bars, sports and concerts” doesn’t exactly scream step-parent readiness.

4. Marriage licence reports

According to reports from TMZ, Amber and Jordan did legally marry in Knox County, Ohio, in April 2025.

However, social media rumours suggest they may have split just three or four months later, with some even claiming the pair sought an annulment rather than a divorce.

While nothing has been confirmed, reunion “spoiler” chatter has only intensified

Amber storms out of the Love Is Blind reunion show while swearing (Credit: Netflix)

5. The explosive reunion trailer

If there was any lingering doubt, the reunion trailer added fuel to the fire.

In the preview, Amber – dressed in a silver sequinned gown – is seen storming off set, shouting: “I told you! Don’t [bleep-ing] do that!”

Meanwhile, host Nick Lachey pointedly asks Jordan whether he is “lying”.

It’s hardly the picture of newlywed bliss.

With the reunion episode about to drop, fans won’t have to wait long to find out the truth.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion drops onto Netflix at 1am on Wednesday March 11, 2026.

Read more: Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett come face-to-face in explosive reunion show

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page