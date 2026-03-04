Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett come face-to-face in explosive reunion show

Love Is Blind season 10 has wrapped with two couples tying the knot and plenty of drama for the rest – so when can fans expect the reunion?

The standout wedding was Alex Henderson and Ashley Carpenter’s chaotic ceremony.

With a sweep of her veil, Ashley exposed all of Alex’s “lies and red flags” and left him utterly speechless when she said “I don’t.”

So what happened next? Are they even speaking?

Alex Henderson looks a bit sheepish at the Love Is Blind reunion (Credit: Netflix)

And Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth – where are they living now? Did Jordan give up city life for a quiet home with Amber and her daughter Emma?

Meanwhile, Chris Fusco – also known as Mr Pilates – looks unrecognisable as he faces Jessica Barrett.

So many questions. Here’s what to expect from the explosive Love Is Blind season 10 reunion and when it drops.

Love Is Blind season 10 reunion: Explosive rows

All 36 singletons who first entered the pods return for a catch-up at the reunion.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host, grilling the cast on all the burning questions fans want answered.

There are some seriously shocked faces as it all kicks off (Credit: Netflix)

A sneak peek shows Nick and Vanessa confronting Chris over his brutal remarks to Jessica, which earned him the villain title this season.

Chris, sporting longer hair, admits: “I’m not proud of a lot of those moments,” including telling Jessica he wanted someone “who does Crossfit and pilates every day.”

Jessica gives her side: “The reality was very, very different to what was actually being shown.”

Her serious face and distance from Chris hint at even more drama.

Brittany Wicker, who called off her wedding with Devonta Anderson, is fuming.

She shouts at Bri McNees: “Did you not know I had my engagement ring on?!”

Nick questions Alex and Devonta: “Were you lying?”

Amber Morrison, despite marrying Jordan in episode 12, causes the biggest stir.

She drops the F-bomb and yells: “I told you!” before storming out in a silver sequin gown. Wow.

Brittany Wicker has beef with Bri McNees (Credit: Netflix)

When is the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion?

Netflix is making fans wait. Love Is Blind: The Reunion drops at midnight on Wednesday March 11, 2026.

An entire week, no less.

Honestly, can anyone actually wait that long?

Love Is Blind: The Reunion is available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday March 11, 2026.

