Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco said these two words to Bri McNees and it instantly turned her off

Love Is Blind viewers believe they have pinpointed the exact second Chris Fusco lost Bri McNees during one of the most talked about events of the season.

Chris, who has quickly become the breakout villain of the current Netflix run, made his move at the couples drinks and bowling night.

Bri, despite being engaged to Connor Spies, initially seemed open to the attention.

But fans insist one comment changed everything in an instant.

Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco changed Bri McNees’ face from this to this in a second (Credit: Netflix)

Eagle eyed viewers say Bri’s reaction told the whole story as she shifted from smiling to shutting down.

Love Is Blind: Chris Fusco turns Bri McNees off

Chris arrived at the gathering newly-single after his split from Jessica Barrett. She ended their engagement after he criticised her for not going to Pilates and CrossFit every day.

Spotting an opportunity, Chris pulled Bri aside in full view of Connor and began laying it on thick.

Bri beamed as he recalled seeing her for the first time.

“I was like, that is the girl I would literally propose to,” Chris said.

He then claimed Connor had first wanted to propose to Jessica, seemingly to plant doubt.

“I would take you to the Four Seasons. I like staying there. That’s maybe luxurious to normal people,” he added.

Up to that point, Bri appeared entertained. Then came the line that viewers cannot stop talking about.

Taking her hand, Chris said: “We’d have a good time. Guarantee.

“I felt like we would have been [bleep]-buddies. I saw your Instagram and was like, yes.”

Bri’s expression shifted immediately. She began rubbing her shoulder and her body language stiffened.

Chris pressed on, even asking why she had not replied to his LinkedIn message.

“I’m in a relationship,” she reminded him, making it clear Connor was the only man for her.

Chris appeared almost confused about what he’d said that was wrong (Credit: Netflix)

‘The look on her face’

Fans quickly dissected the exchange online and many agree the phrase “[bleep]-buddies” was the turning point.

One Reddit user wrote: “Bri was totally into Chris. She even said yes they would have a good time at Four Seasons till he said we would be f buddies. I feel like thats the point she changed her tune.”

Another added: “He said he would marry her then 45 seconds later said we would be [bleep]-buddies.”

A third summed it up: “He had her at Four Seasons and lost her at F buddies.”

Others pointed to her visible reaction. “The look on her face when he said f buddies,” one viewer noted.

For many, the awkward exchange sealed Chris’s fate this season. The final blow came when he name dropped Andrew Tate during another conversation.

Love Is Blind rarely lacks drama, but this scene may define Chris’s edit going forward.

