Love Is Blind star Amber Morrison pictured with ‘twin’ daughter Emma ahead of wedding with Jordan Faeth

Love Is Blind fans have finally got a proper look at Amber Morrison’s daughter Emma after the star shared sweet snaps of her online.

Amber, 33, is engaged to Jordan Faeth, 34, on Netflix’s hit series and their wedding is just days away.

But Jordan still hasn’t met seven-year-old Emma, Amber’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Love Is Blind fans can see what Amber Morrison’s daughter Emma looks like before Jordan meets her on the show (Credit: Netflix)

Jordan has no children of his own and Amber has reassured him he doesn’t need to step up as a father figure.

Emma is close with her dad, whom Jordan has met, and he admits he’s still a little nervous.

Love Is Blind: Amber’s daughter Emma pictured

Viewers will get one brief glimpse of Emma in next week’s trailer for the wedding.

But Amber has kindly shared a proper look on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Emma in front of neon lights, captioned: “‘Mommy can we go on an adventure?’ Obviously.”

In another sweet snap, fans gushed that Emma is Amber’s “twin,” with Amber captioning it: “My strength.”

Comments flooded in: “Love love love! You are such a good role model for her,” and “Awe she’s your mini, beautiful ladies.”

Jordan and Amber’s final date

Episode 11, which dropped today, sees Amber and Jordan take their final date at Otherworld, an immersive art experience in Ohio.

Amber says it’s her and Emma’s favourite place and promises they’ll return together once Jordan meets her.

The couple win a giant cuddly toy during their date, which Amber plans to give Emma.

She then suggests he gifts it to her little girl when they meet “on Saturday”.

Jordan agrees and says he has another little present for her, a book of colouring books and pens.

“Getting to meet Emma finally. It’s going to be awesome,” he says.

Fans will have to wait a full week to see if Amber and Jordan go through with the wedding and each say “I do,” but we’re rooting for them all the way.

