Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson stunned as Ashley Carpenter exposes his ‘lies and red flags’ in explosive wedding showdown

Love Is Blind‘s Alex Henderson is finally brought crashing back to earth at the altar as Ashley Carpenter delivers the most jaw-dropping wedding moment of the series.

For weeks, Alex has faced intense scrutiny from both his fiancée Ashley and viewers at home.

Questions have swirled around everything from his childhood to his career and soccer success.

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson is left speechless when Ashley Carpenter calls out his ‘lies’ at their wedding (Credit: Netflix)

Before Chris Fusco stirred up Pilates gate, Alex looked set to be the season villain.

Now, in a twist that will have fans cheering from their sofas, Ashley proves she has been watching those red flags closely.

And when the big day arrives, she wastes no time in saying exactly what she thinks.

**Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode 12 of Love Is Blind**

Love Is Blind 2026: Do Alex and Ashley get married?

The latest drop of Love Is Blind delivers the weddings everyone has been waiting for.

The previous episode left viewers hanging as Emma Betsinger prepared to learn whether Mike Gibney would say “I do”.

We do discover which couples make it down the aisle. But it is Alex and Ashley’s ceremony that truly steals the spotlight.

Beforehand, it all looks promising.

Alex tells his friends: “We align on everything from politics to sense of humour. She’s a phenomenal woman.”

Ashley, radiant in her dress, admits through tears: “There’s been many conversations about how I’m not Alex’s type.

So I hope when he sees me today, he realises how wrong he is.”

When Alex sees her at the altar, he certainly seems impressed.

He says: “Ashley, from the moment we stepped in the pods together, I knew that you were very, very special.

“Whether it’s riding horseback in Mexico or playing golf together, it’s been incredible to get to know you.”

Ashley describes their journey as a “crazy rollercoaster”.

She adds: “You became my best friend and I fell in love with you.”

Then comes the question. Alex is asked if he will take Ashley as his wife.

Before he can answer, she steps in.

Ashley says ‘I don’t’ to Alex

Ashley tells him: “I know your answer and it doesn’t matter to me. I know you don’t choose me and I’m not choosing you either.”

Her father smirks from his seat as she continues: “When we were in the pods, all our stories and future plans aligned perfectly.

“However, once we left, there was no effort.

“There was no intimacy, there were no questions you had for me. I felt like as soon as we moved into the apartment, we were roommates.

Ashley tells Alex that not marrying him is a ‘win’ (Credit: Netflix)

“Something always felt off. Your stories were so vivid, they were so detailed.

“You would say a lot of words but somehow I would just find myself more confused.

“Lying is a non negotiable for me. And I’m sure it is for you as well. I lead my life with integrity. I expect my husband to do the same.

“Unfortunately I do feel like you have missed that mark.”

She does not stop there. Ashley admits: “I used to ignore red flags. I accepted dishonesty and I spent far too much time waiting for a man to love me that was not my person.”

She explains she might have said yes a year ago: “I would have ignored all of the red flags, all of the lies. I’d have probably thought, I can change him or give it more time.

“I know I deserve something extraordinary, I deserve so much better. I’m so sorry but it’s a no from me today.”

‘It’s a win’

Alex looks furious, though he insists he “respects” her view.

He adds: “I do disagree with the integrity.”

He claims she tried to “catch” him out when asking about his past.

Alex might have thought he’d won Ashley’s dad over – but he was wrong (Credit: Netflix)

With Ashley’s dad rolling his eyes, Alex continues: “I personally don’t feel I’ve missed the mark on integrity.”

Ashley delivers the final blow.

In front of stunned guests and Alex’s mum Kristin, she says: “Saying no to you is a win.”

With that, she turns on her heel, takes her father’s arm and walks out, veil trailing behind her.

Alex stands there in silence. For once, he has absolutely nothing to say.

Go, girl!

Love Is Blind, episodes 1-12, are available to stream now on Netflix.

