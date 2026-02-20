Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson claims ‘abusive scientologist stepdad banned doctors and birthdays’

Love Is Blind star Alex Henderson has lifted the lid on his deeply troubling childhood, claiming he was once “thrown” into the air by his abusive stepdad as a baby.

The Netflix groom made the candid confession while speaking to his mum Kristin on his podcast.

During the emotional chat, Alex revisited painful memories from his early years.

Alex, who is engaged to Ashley Carpenter in the show, reflected on the alleged incident as he and Kristin discussed her former marriage.

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson has opened up about his abusive childhood (Credit: YouTube/ Play Life Beautifully)

He claimed his stepdad, who has long since divorced Kristin, threw him over the roof of their parked car.

According to Alex, Kristin was expected to catch him as he was launched into the air.

He also spoke about the strict rules he says were enforced because of his stepfather’s Christian scientology beliefs.

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson claims he was ‘thrown’ as a baby

Alex shared the allegations on his podcast, Play Life Beautifully.

In the first episode, he sat down with Kristin to talk through his upbringing and her marriage to his former stepdad.

They do not name the man, but they confirm Alex’s name was legally changed to his surname. It has changed back.

Alex said his stepdad, who came into his life when he was six months old, was a strict Christian scientologist.

He alleged that he was abusive towards him. Alex’s biological father left before he was born.

Speaking to his mum, Alex said: “He threw me over a car, expecting you to catch me, as an infant.

“I remember lying in the Tiger lilies in the side lawn of where you caught me. Because you caught me and fell over. He thought it was hilarious. It’s not funny, it still isn’t.

“Being locked in a basement is not fun either, repeatedly.”

Alex’s mum Kristin was married to a Christian scientologist (Credit: YouTube/ Play Life Beautifully)

Alex’s ‘ban’ on birthdays and medicine

Alex also claimed he was not allowed to celebrate his birthday or Halloween during his childhood.

He added: “The big one was the lack of medical attention.

“You were never allowed to go to the doctors, we don’t believe in doctors, you should just pray, maintain a positive mindset and everything will just fix itself.

“That’s okay if the entire family is going to follow it, but I’m the only one who has to.”

Alex claimed his stepdad’s biological children were taken to hospital for broken bones. When he broke bones, he said he was told to “play soccer that day”.

“I was the only one having to pull out Christian science as a religion,” Alex said.

“And a reality, all it did was build up my pain tolerance and ability to compartmentalise people I don’t like into one corner and move on and be successful in others.”

Kristin addressed why she did not leave the marriage sooner.

“I’m sure there are people saying, ‘Why did you stay so long?'” she said.

“I was in flight or flight mode, this isn’t an excuse. I was in survival mode for the entirety of that marriage.

“There was a warped sense of security there.”

Love Is Blind, episodes 1-9, are available to stream on Netflix now.