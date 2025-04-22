How Joe Swash’s mum helped him through his ‘darkest days’ and inspired his acting career

Joe Swash, fans of his TV appearances and followers of his social media accounts will agree, is a devoted family man. He shares three children with wife Stacey Solomon – who’s also mum to two sons of her own – and is also dad to Harry, 17, from a previous relationship, too.

However, despite his sizeable brood, Joe is also devoted to his wider family, as well. He is very close with younger sisters Caisie and Shana – who like her brother also previously appeared in EastEnders – with both having popped up in Stacey & Joe.

While Joe sadly was only 12 when his dad Ricky passed away, he remembers his father fondly. And it is abundantly clear – through her appearances on Joe’s Teens In Care documentary, as well as the loving terms he always uses to describe her in interviews, that Joe idolises his mum Kiffy too.

When Ricky died, Kiffy – who worked as a cleaner – supported the whole family, and also ran her late husband’s taxi business.

What is Kiffy Swash’s real name?

Kiffy’s real name, according to reports, is Catherine. As well as being mum to Joe, Caisie and Shana, Kiffy is also a long-term foster carer.

She has been helping vulnerable children for more than than a decade – and inspired Joe decision to make his 2023 film about children in foster care.

The family also includes Daniel, who Kiffy began caring for when he was seven. Joe has previously noted he regards Daniel as his brother.

“Daniel will be part of our life forever. He’s as much part of the family as me,” Joe said.

How his mum has helped Joe and his family

Joe has opened up about his grief and the desperately sad circumstances concerning his father’s death on many occasions.

He has also reflected on how losing his dad has influenced his decisions around his own parenting.

But Joe has also shared how he was able to depend on his relationship with Kiffy – who walked him down the aisle for his wedding to Stacey – during his darkest days.

According to reports, Joe battled depression following his split from then-fiancée Emma Sophocleous, Harry’s mother.

Joe didn’t have contact with Harry at the time, and locked himself away. Kiffy, though frightened, wouldn’t give up on her boy, reportedly banging on the door of his flat “because I didn’t know what he was going to do”.

“My mum’s not a rich lady. She’s not got loads of money. But she’s got loads of love and loads of time and I think that’s priceless,” Joe said.

How Kiffy inspired Joe’s acting career

Additionally, Joe has previously credited Kiffy for keeping him in check after the devastating death of his dad, and encouraging him to apply for drama school.

He’s said: “It would have been easy to fall into criminality. A lot of the kids I grew up with in Islington are dead or in prison. Mum kept me on the straight and narrow. When we all left home she felt she had more to give, so she trained to be a foster mum.”

Stacey’s parents, meanwhile, are also topics of interest for Stacey & Joe fans. Her photographer dad David has appeared in scenes, but Stacey’s mum Fiona is unlikely to appear on camera as she is regarded as very private.

Nonetheless, it is believed Stacey and Fiona still have a very close relationship, even if fame isn’t for Fiona.

