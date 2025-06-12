James Jordan slams Strictly Come Dancing in emotional rant as he supports Wynne Evans

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has slammed the show while sharing his support for Wynne Evans.

Over the past couple of months, Wynne has remained in the headlines due to his behaviour linked to the show.

Earlier this year, he was forced to leave the Strictly tour after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara. During his time on the show, he was also accused of inappropriately touching his pro dancer, Katya Jones. Last month, Wynne announced his radio show had been axed by the BBC.

Wynne appeared on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Wynne Evans makes This Morning appearance

In hopes of clearing his name, the 53-year-old appeared in an exclusive interview for This Morning yesterday (June 11), which was met with a mixed reaction.

While discussing the clip of him touching Katya, Wynne Evans apologised and recognised why Strictly viewers felt it looked bad.

However, Wynne insisted that Katya told him to put his hand across her body for her to move it back. He claimed she wanted she wanted to see if an “amateur” body language expert would pick up the behaviour.

In other parts of the interview, Wynne began to get tearful as he opened up about suffering from mental health. “I was at my lowest. I wanted to end my life, and I would have if I weren’t surrounded by people,” he said.

Since being suspended from the BBC, Wynne claimed the corporation hasn’t spoken to him, but only his lawyers. Host Ben Shepherd, however, read a statement saying the BBC would offer him support if he wanted any.

Looking back, Wynne said he wouldn’t do the show again, stating it “wasn’t a safe environment” for him.

James came to Wynne’s defense (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan defends Wynne Evans

Following his appearance on the ITV daytime show, former Strictly pro James, who starred on the show between 2006 and 2013, shared his opinion.

“It would be easy to stay silent, like many others have, including some of the so-called friends from Strictly who haven’t spoken out in his defence. But when I see someone being treated unfairly, I can’t stay quiet,” he said in an Instagram post.

James admitted he was “upset” after Wynne claimed neither the Strictly team nor the BBC had been in touch to offer their support. He said he fully “believed” Wynne, stating: “I’ve experienced the same.”

“The Strictly team often talk about kindness about the duty of care – they provide behind the scenes – but in reality, that care ends when the cameras stop rolling,” James continued.

“It’s not good enough. The protections in place for both celebrities and professional dancers on Strictly are inadequate, and that needs to be addressed – publicly and urgently.”

James insisted the show “is a well-established, flagship show for the BBC that we all cherish”, adding: “If only it would cherish and protect those who help make it the success it is.”

Despite calling the show out, James said he still loves Strictly, declaring it the “best show on television”.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment, who said: “We have nothing further to add.”

‘Many of my Strictly friends are too scared to support me publicly’

Wynne saw James’ supportive post and replied in the comments section, thanking him.

“You have been amazing @jamesjordan1978,” he said.

“Many of my strictly friends are to scared too support me publicly and I thank you so much as a ‘stranger’ to speak out in my favour when many others would remain silent. X love you xxx.”

