Concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson following sad ‘loss’: ‘He might struggle now’

There are concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson after his camp bestie Ruby Wax was voted off in a shock elimination.

On Wednesday (December 3), comedian Ruby was voted off after landing in the bottom two with actress Lisa Riley. Her exit from the show came as a surprise to both her campmates and viewers.

However, according to former I’m A Celebrity star Gillian, who first appeared on the show in 2010, Tom is going to miss her the most.

I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson ‘might struggle’ without Ruby

While speaking to TV Guide on behalf of Paddy Power, Gillian stated that “Tom might struggle now that Ruby Wax has gone”.

“I don’t think that any of them are going to struggle in terms of doing the trials, and they’re all capable, but I think the biggest hole will be that Ruby’s gone because she was such a good figure in camp,” she continued.

Gillian described Ruby as “such a strong, iconic personality”, noting that “any show is going to feel her absence”.

“She’s fun, she’s intelligent, and she really gave the camp some sparkle.” To describe her experience in one word, Ruby said it would be “holy”.

‘Everyone who goes is a loss’

As for why she was voted off so early in the show, Gillian insisted it’s likely because “her fan base probably doesn’t download apps”.

“They’re probably a bit older, and I just think it’s a bit of a shame that they didn’t. I think not enough people realise that if you want your person to stay in, you have to vote for them,” Gillian added.

“At this stage in the competition, everyone who goes is a loss. The longer you’re in there, the more attached viewers become. So yes, she’s a big character to lose, but that’s exactly what makes the final stretch so intense.”

On Thursday night (December 4), Martin Kemp became the latest person voted off, finishing in seventh place.

Last night, singer and actor Martin Kemp was voted off, finishing in seventh place. His son, Roman Kemp, who appeared on the show in 2019, has since revealed he is now rooting for Tom.

