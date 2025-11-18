Former I’m A Celebrity stars reckon a ‘frustrated’ Aitch will cause ‘friction’ with his fellow campmates

Two former campmates have already singled out I’m A Celebrity newcomer Aitch as the one star who might ruffle a few feathers in camp.

Gillian McKeith – who braved the jungle in 2010 and again for the All Stars run in 2023 – has weighed in, and Scarlette Douglas, who took part in 2022, seems to agree. Both reckon the rapper could be the one to spark a bit of tension among the current line-up.

It comes as viewers at home are tipping Aitch and his mate Angry Ginge to be the breakout duo of the series…

Aitch was seen skydiving into camp on Sunday’s launch show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity sar Aitch ‘really wants to win’

Speaking on behalf of Paddy Power Bingo, sister site TV Guide asked Gillian which of this year’s campmates she’d be least likely to get along with.

At first, Gillian said: “At this early stage, they all seem easy enough to get along with.”

However, she then added: “But Aitch really wants to win – desperately – so he might get irritated with me.”

She then added: “I’d probably try to win him over with a silly rap song. But we haven’t yet seen a Shaun Ryder-type character who causes real chaos yet.”

‘He got a bit frustrated’

Scarlette, meanwhile, also singled out Aitch as someone who could cause friction – and she’s going on past experience, it seems.

The A Place in the Sun presenter filmed The 1% Club Soccer Aid special with Aitch, and said his frustrations showed during filming.

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Scarlette Douglas was asked who she could see becoming embroiled in conflict. She told us: “I’m going to say Aitch. He’s the one I can see causing a bit of friction.

“I did the 1% Club Soccer Aid special with him, and I remember he got a bit frustrated with something. So if anyone’s going to be vocal about anything, I think it could be Aitch.”

On launch night, however, Aitch was quick to keep his pal Angry Ginge in check. He pulled him aside for a word when he was criticising Jack Osbourne’s fire-lighting skills. So perhaps he could become the camp peacemaker…

Aitch takes on the first solo trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

Aitch is front and centre in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial (November 18), diving into a maze of tunnels while snakes slither all around him.

And if the preview is anything to go by, Ant and Dec can barely keep it together – the pair are seen laughing their heads off as the rapper battles through the chaos.

The big question now is whether Aitch manages to stay cool under pressure or if tonight’s trial finally pushes him to breaking point.

The only way to find out is to tune in at 9pm and watch it all unfold.

Read more: Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley watching Martin Kemp suffer in I’m A Celebrity jungle amid feud: ‘It’s tough’

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching Aitch complete his trial in I’m A Celebrity tonight?