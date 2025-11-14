I’m A Celebrity fans fear Shona McGarty has sealed her fate by ‘volunteering’ for a frightening trial

Shona McGarty appears to have landed herself in deep water – quite literally – after ‘volunteering’ herself for a terrifying I’m A Celebrity trial.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Whitney Dean in EastEnders, slipped up in a pre-show interview.

This Sunday, she will be heading into the Australian jungle. But fans fear she hasn’t realised what a big faux pas she’s already made.

I’m A Celebrity fans think Shona McGarty has unwittingly signed herself up for an underwater trial (Credit: YouTube/ I’m A Celebrity)

Shona has confessed to being really scared of water. Even the bath makes her terrified.

Viewers are certain this has sealed her fate when it comes to an underwater Bushtrucker Trial. And there are always plenty of those!

The clip has been shared by I’m A Celebrity’s official Instagram account. Shona admits: “The thing that scares me the most is the water. Yeah, even in the bath I struggle. I do!”

Shona then pinches her nose with her fingers and says: “When I go underwater I’m like.. that’s enough!”

The actress’ confession hasn’t gone unnoticed with fans, so it definitely won’t have escaped the attention of the show’s producers. One I’m A Celebrity viewer commented: “Shona, by saying you have fear of H2o, you have just volunteered yourself to do the deep water trials!”

I’m A Celebrity 2025 campmates: Who is Shona in the jungle with?

Shona will be entering this year’s I’m A Celebrity alongside nine other campmates. There is also reports of a further two latecomers joining them after a few days.

The main celebrities in camp joining Shona are 80s singer Martin Kemp, comedy star Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne, son of the late rocker Ozzy, and Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley. Lioness Alex Scott is also in the line-up, along with model Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi and rapper Aitch. Social media star Angry Ginge completes the list.

The latecomers are tipped to be Vogue Williams and Thomas Read Wilson.

‘Goodbye Queen Vic, hello Queen of the Jungle’

Despite Shona’s admission, her fans are gunning for her to be crowned this year’s Queen of the Jungle. One also wrote online: “Our winner already!! Team McGarty.” Another added: “Goodbye Queen Vic , hello Queen of the Jungle.”

But she really isn’t doing herself any favours. Shona also admits she’s scared of something else.

In the same video, she says: “Snakes. The fear that they’re going to not like you and just… [grabs throat]. Or it might wrap round your neck. There’s lots of fears going on!”

Shona appears to already be out of her depth in more ways than one. The best of British luck to you in that jungle, dear!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Sunday November 16, 2025.