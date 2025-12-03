Lisa Riley has left I’m A Celebrity viewers quite conflicted after her behaviour during last night’s show.

With the race to the final well and truly on, and only a few episodes left to go, all the celebrities really don’t want to leave. But it’s at this point where they really can’t afford to slip up. As one bad episode could change their fate in the next.

And now, after Lisa survived the bottom-two last night against Kelly Brook, many fans have called out her “annoying” behaviour.

Lisa stole the mic (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Lisa on last night’s show

Last night, the campmates won their spots at the iconic Jungle Arms. But while they were there, some viewers noticed that Martin Kemp didn’t really get a chance to sing his own song – as Lisa kept stealing the mic.

Not only that, but earlier in the episode, when Ginge was once again speaking about the washing-up chores, Lisa decided to play into it, and tease him.

She started skipping around the camp, with her cups and bowls, singing a song, refusing to hear Ginge out. And while he laughed it off, it led to the camp having a huge discussion about the chores, as he was ready to refuse to do anything.

While it was clear that Lisa was doing everything in a light-mannered way, with no ill intent, some viewers were annoyed at the sudden attention on her. And some were left wondering how she survived the bottom two with Kelly Brook. It comes after fans spent days wanting her to take part in a trial.

Lisa has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided over Lisa’s behaviour

Taking to X during last night’s episode, I’m A Celebrity fans called out their annoyance over Lisa Riley’s behaviour.

One penned: “Lisa needs to go. Loud and controlling. Even hijacked the karaoke and ruined Marin Kemp’s turn.”

Another added: “They are having fish and chips and Lisa spit all over it while screaming. Like, where is the hygiene? Screaming all over the food like that… Lisa has been annoying as the show goes on.”

“Just caught up on I’m A Celebrity and Lisa can go tomorrow. She is getting too much to the extent that she didn’t even let Martin have the mic for his song after she had already sung” a third penned.

However, quite a few fans jumped to Lisa’s defence, insisting she has an incredible personality.

One fan defended: “I just love Lisa’s energy. It is so infectious.”

Another feared: “If Lisa goes out before Jack then I am done.” They were referring to the backlash Jack has been receiving during his time in the jungle.

With only a few hours to go until tonight’s episode, viewers don’t have long to wait to see if Lisa survives another night in the jungle. But with Martin Kemp once again favourite to leave, things could go in her favour.

