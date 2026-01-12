Huge soap star responds to claims she is The Masked Singer’s Toastie

The Masked Singer fans are once again playing detective, with viewers convinced they are closing in on the true identity of Toastie.

The grilled cheese sandwich lit up Saturday night’s episode of the ITV favourite with another confident performance, and speculation is now running wild online.

After hearing the clearly female voice power through Whitney Houston’s Run to You, many fans think the clues point in one direction.

Lisa Riley has addressed claims she is The Masked Singer’s Toastie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A growing number of viewers believe Lisa Riley could be the celebrity hiding behind Toastie’s mask.

The Emmerdale favourite has just appeared on the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, sharing the jungle with Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne and winner Angry Ginge.

Fans now reckon she may have swapped the jungle for the stage, jumping straight into the giant Toastie costume.

But is Lisa really the mystery singer?

Who is The Masked Singer’s Toastie?

Lisa has directly addressed the speculation linking her to Toastie.

The actress responded after being inundated with messages from fans convinced she was the singer beneath the mask.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Lisa shut the rumours down, writing: “So so so sorry but no I’m not the Toastie on @MaskedSingerUK.”

Her reply quickly sparked further jokes from followers. One wrote: “You have a better voice.” Another added: “You’ve been a lot of things over the years but I never thought I’d see the day that I’d read that sentence!”

A third teased: “Are you Conker then?!”

With Lisa firmly ruling herself out, attention has shifted elsewhere. Many fans now believe Toastie could be Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

Brenda rose to fame on The X Factor and has since built an impressive career in musical theatre, with multiple West End roles to her name.

She has often been described as a powerhouse performer, a label many viewers think fits Toastie perfectly.

One confident fan posted: “My guess for Toastie is Brenda Edwards.” Another agreed, writing: “Calling it now, Toastie is Brenda Edwards.”

The Masked Singer: Who was unmasked?

Saturday night also saw another celebrity revealed as the competition continued to heat up.

Episode three featured performances from Toastie, Conker, Arctic Fox, Yak and Monkey Business during a Sports Day-themed show.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross were joined on the panel by guest judge, Freddie Flintoff.

John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – turned out to be Yak (Credit: ITV)

After the public vote, Monkey Business and Yak found themselves in the sing off.

Both performed again before the judges made their final call, choosing to save Monkey Business and send Yak home.

Yak was unmasked as 80s punk icon John Lydon, also known as the Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten. Jonathan Ross correctly guessed his identity.

Next week, Can of Worms, Moth, Red Panda, Sloth and Gargoyle take to the stage for their second performances.

The Masked Singer returns on Saturday January 17, 2026, at 7pm on ITV1, running until 8.30pm.

With the competition wide open, the guessing game is only just getting started!

