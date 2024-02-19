5 struggles Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has faced since making her TV return

Holly Willoughby is back on screens on Dancing On Ice – but the TV favourite has faced some struggles so far.

The star shot to fame in the early 2000s and quickly became a TV favourite who was rarely off our screens. But in October 2023, that all changed when she quit This Morning after 14 years and took a break from the spotlight.

She came back, alongside new presenting partner Stephen Mulhern, for the new series of Dancing On Ice in January. But it hasn’t been plain sailing, with the star facing some struggles since making her TV comeback…

Stephen Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern face viewer backlash

Holly is back on hosting duties for the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice with Stephen – who has taken over from Phillip Schofield.

Many fans loved seeing Holly back on telly. However, some are not too keen on the whole Holly and Stephen partnership.

On X, one person said: “Holly and Stephen are trying too hard. It’s cringe.” Another penned: “I love Dancing On Ice I really do, but this whole Stephen and Holly presenting feels too forced.”

“Stephen and Holly are beyond cringe,” said another.

“Holly and Stephen’s partnership didn’t flow,” another criticised.

Holly’s outfits have got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Complaints over her looks

Holly has been serving look after look every week during Dancing on Ice. And during Sunday’s episode (February 18), Holly brought the glamour once more.

She looked sensational in a plunging red frock that boasted a thigh-high split. Fans went wild over her look. On her Instagram, someone gushed: “Looking amazing Holly!”

Others were not too keen – with one saying: “How was Holly’s dress cut so wrong? Sorry. Very surprised as wardrobe dept usually so brilliant.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Holly the dress didn’t look nice on the show sorry.”

Others took issue with Holly’s hair, writing: “Has Holly been to the same butcher, oops, hairdresser as Paloma Faith.”

Holly’s cut-out bow-fronted dress has caused a stir (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Holly glammed up in a black dress for the show’s movie special. The blonde bombshell looked elegant in a black velvet maxi dress which featured white bows and cutout details. It also featured a slit up the leg.

Fans loved the daring ensemble and dished out the compliments online. However, some viewers thought the risqué dress was “inappropriate”.

One person said on X: “@dancingonice omg! 6.20pm and that dress that @hollywills is almost wearing is so inappropriate!”

Another added: “FFS Holly… cover yourself up girl.”

Someone else wrote: “Is Holly even fully dressed?”

Naughty Stephen made Holly jump! (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby forced to apologise over ‘swearing’ on Dancing On Ice

Things took a rather awkward turn a few weeks ago on Dancing On Ice, when viewers were convinced they heard Holly swear live on air!

Holly, 42, was given a fright by her co-star as they introduced contestant Roxy Shahidi. So much so, that viewers were convinced she accidentally dropped the f-bomb!

Later in the show, Holly apologised for any offence caused. However, viewers quickly took to X to dissect – and voice their disapproval over – the presenter’s apology.

“She definitely called him a [bleep],” fumed one person on X.

Someone else added: “Holly and Stephen were supposed to be the dream team but I find them stilted and awkward with each other (F bomb not withstanding). Zero chemistry.”

A third said: “Filthy language. She should be sacked.”

Stephen and Holly hosted the show together (Credit: ITV)

Stephens’s lack of ‘magic’ with Holly

Holly and Stephen go back years – with the pair first working together two decades ago! Therefore, you would assume the pair would work well presenting as a duo.

However, on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton said Stephen and Holly do not “have anywhere near the same level of rapport that” she and Phil have, stating: “They were the magic couple of presenting.”

According to viewers, they also agree. “Holly looks pained by Stephen’s puns each time,” one user insisted.

“Dancing On Ice is meant to be quite a serious programme, yeah it’s fun to watch but Stephen Mulhern is NOT the right person to be presenting this alongside Holly,” another person shared.

Concern for Holly

Meanwhile, at the start of the series, there was concern for Holly as she made a TV return. She shared a close-up photo of her makeup and one fan wrote: “The light has gone out of her eyes.”

Another wrote: “You’re very pretty but I can tell you’re not where you want to be, I can see it in your eyes, they do not lie!”

Someone else said: “Holly doesn’t seem comfortable with this gig at all. Almost like she has the world in her shoulders.”

